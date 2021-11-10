Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
OnePlus is running a series of pre-Black Friday sales with deep discounts on recent phones. Today’s deal? You can pick up a OnePlus 8 smartphone for $299. Use the coupon code NovoP8 at checkout, and you can knock another $50 off the price.
The only catch is that you’ll need to pick up a T-Mobile version of the phone, since the SIM free version at that price point is out of stock.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones
- OnePlus 8 w/SD865/90Hz display/8GB/128GB for $249 – OnePlus (coupon: NovoP8)
- Google Pixel 4 w/SD855/6GB/64GB for $300 – Newegg
- Moto G Power 2021 w/SD662/4GB/64GB for $180 – Amazon
- Moto G Stylus 2020 w/SD665/4GB/128GB for $200 – Amazon
Laptops
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $637 – Dell
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $715 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 14″ w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $160 – Woot
- Google PixelBook Go for up to $150 off – Amazon
- Acer Spin 3 13″ 2560 x 1600 convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $800 – Woot
Wireless audio
- LG Tone Free UVnano FN6 true wireless earbuds for $45 – Newegg
- Yamaha TW-E3ABL true wireless earbuds for $30 – Newegg
- JBL Tune 115TWS true wireless earbuds for $30 – JBL
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $100 – Woot
Charging
- Aukey 10,000 mini USB-C power bank for $16 – Newegg
- Mophie PowerStation 10,000 mAh USB-C power bank for $17 – Woot (or 2 for $27)
- Samsung 25W USB-C wall charger for $13 – Woot (or 2 for $22)
Media Streamers
- Chromecast with Google TV + 3-month HBO Max subscription for $65 – Google Store
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Onn UHD streaming device with Android TV for $20 – Walmart
Other
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy of PC games for free – Ubisoft
- Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display + smart bulb for $40 – Amazon
- D-Link AX5400 WiFi 6 router for $180 – Woot (Amazon Prime exclusive)