Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is offering a free 3-month subscription to its ad-free music streaming service for new customers. Disney+ is offering a 1-month subscription to its video streaming service for $2 (down from the usual $8). And Microsoft is letting new customers pay just $1 for a 3-month Xbox Game Pass for PC membership.
Meanwhile Lenovo is offering one of the best deals I’ve seen to date on a Chrome OS tablet – you can pick up a Lenovo Chromebook 10e tablet with a 10.1 inch display for just $119. Just keep in mind that no keyboard is included at that price.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Amazon Music Unlimited 3-month trial for free – Amazon
- Disney+ subscription for $2 for the first month – Disney+ (good through Nov 14)
- Xbox Game Pass for PC for $1 for the first 3 months – Microsoft
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Adrenaline Rush Bundle
- Marvel Eternals digital comics sale – ComiXology
Tablets & eReaders
- Lenovo 10e Chromebook w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $119 – Lenovo
- Lenovo 10e + folio keyboard case for $199 – Lenovo
- Save up to $400 on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – Microsoft Store
- Kobo Forma 8″ eReader for $210 – Walmart
Media Streamers
- Onn Android TV UHD streaming device for $20 – Walmart
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra 4K HDR media streamer for $69 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Sony WH-XB910N over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $138 – Amazon
- Save up to 40% on Sennheiser headphones & earbuds – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 IPX7 true wireless earbuds for $40 – Newegg (coupon: 93XSC38)
- Anker Life Dot 2S true wireless earbuds for $50 – Best Buy
Storage
- WD EasyStore 5TB portable HDD for $107 – Best Buy
- QNAP TR-004-US 4-bay NAS for $175 – Newegg
Other
- Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth mouse for $50 – Lenovo
- Aluratek 2592 x 1944 webcam for $35 – Amazon
- Save 15% on Fully standing desks, chairs & accessories – Fully
- Aukey 10,000 mAh power bank & stand w/20W wired & 10W wireless charging for $20 – Newegg