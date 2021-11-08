Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is offering a free 3-month subscription to its ad-free music streaming service for new customers. Disney+ is offering a 1-month subscription to its video streaming service for $2 (down from the usual $8). And Microsoft is letting new customers pay just $1 for a 3-month Xbox Game Pass for PC membership.

Meanwhile Lenovo is offering one of the best deals I’ve seen to date on a Chrome OS tablet – you can pick up a Lenovo Chromebook 10e tablet with a 10.1 inch display for just $119. Just keep in mind that no keyboard is included at that price.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

Tablets & eReaders

Media Streamers

Wireless audio

Storage

Other

