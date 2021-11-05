Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Walmart is offering deep discounts on a bunch of laptops, including an entry-level Windows laptop with Chromebook-like specs and a cheaper-than-Chromebook price tag of just $149 and a 13 inch Windows laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 processor and 4G LTE support for $279, making it one of the most affordable 4G-ready notebooks I’ve seen to date.

Meanwhile if you’re looking for something with more horsepower, there are several great deals on higher-specced laptops from Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and MSI today.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Windows Laptops (under $500)

Windows laptops (under $900)

Chromebooks & Chrome OS tablets

PC & Mobile accessories

Wireless audio

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

