Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Walmart is offering deep discounts on a bunch of laptops, including an entry-level Windows laptop with Chromebook-like specs and a cheaper-than-Chromebook price tag of just $149 and a 13 inch Windows laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 processor and 4G LTE support for $279, making it one of the most affordable 4G-ready notebooks I’ve seen to date.
Meanwhile if you’re looking for something with more horsepower, there are several great deals on higher-specced laptops from Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and MSI today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Windows Laptops (under $500)
- Gateway 14″ FHD notebook w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $149 – Walmart
- Gateway 13″ notebook w/Snapdragon 850/4GB/128GB/4G LTE for $279 – Walmart
- Gateway 14″ laptop w/Core i3-1115G4/4GB/128GB for $279 – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14″ laptop w/Snapdragon 7C/4GB/128GB for $299 – Walmart
- Lenovo Flex 5 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 3 5300U/4GB/128GB for $399 – Walmart
- Gateway 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB for $449 – Walmart
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $499 – Walmart
Windows laptops (under $900)
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $629 – Walmart
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB For $650 – Microsoft Store
- HP Envy 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $650 – HP
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $650 – Microsoft Store
- MSI Prestige 14 Evo w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB for $699 after rebate – Newegg
- Dell XPS 13 non-touch laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $700 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $700 – Dell
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $770 – Lenovo
- Asus ZenBook 13 OLED laptop w/Ryzen 7 5700U/8GB/512GB for $830 – Newegg
Chromebooks & Chrome OS tablets
- Lenovo 10e 10″ Chrome OS tablet w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $149 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10″ 2-in-1 w/Helio P60T/4GB/64GB for $199 – Walmart
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook 14″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB + headset for $199 – Walmart
PC & Mobile accessories
- Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth mouse for $50 – Lenovo
- Save up to 50% on select Logitech webcams, keyboards & gaming mice – Amazon
- QGeeM USB-C to HDMI 4K display adapter for $11 – Amazon
- RAVPower 15,000 mAh power bank for $20 – Newegg
Wireless audio
- Save up to 50% on JBL Tune wireless headphones & earbuds – Amazon
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $60 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Mpow Flame Lite earhook-style true wireless earbuds for $17 – Redboard889 (via eBay)
- Monster Retro Qi charging 30W Bluetooth speaker & FM Radio for $69 – meh
Other
- Refurbished Android phones (Samsung and Google) for $80 and up – Woot
- Google Nest Hub 7″ smart display for $50 – Google Store