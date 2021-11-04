Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals sale continues, and now not only can you pick up an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for $45 (half the usual price), but Amazon is also selling the Fire HD 10 for $100 (which is $50 off the list price). Not only is it a bigger, higher-resolution tablet, but it also has the fastest processor of any current-gen Amazon tablet

Meanwhile, Walmart has kicked off its own early Black Friday sale, with discounts on products across a wide range of categories. Among other things, you can pick up a 4K Android TV media streamer for $20 or a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $59.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Media Streamers

Tablets

Laptops

Wireless audio

PC accessories

Downloads & Streaming

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

