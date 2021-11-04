Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals sale continues, and now not only can you pick up an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for $45 (half the usual price), but Amazon is also selling the Fire HD 10 for $100 (which is $50 off the list price). Not only is it a bigger, higher-resolution tablet, but it also has the fastest processor of any current-gen Amazon tablet
Meanwhile, Walmart has kicked off its own early Black Friday sale, with discounts on products across a wide range of categories. Among other things, you can pick up a 4K Android TV media streamer for $20 or a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $59.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Media Streamers
- Onn FHD Android TV media streamer (1080p) for $15 – Walmart
- Onn FHD Android TV media streamer (4K) for $20 – Walmart
- Google Chromecast (1080p) media streamer for $20 – Google Store
- Roku Premiere 4K HDR for $20 – Walmart
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Streambar Pro 4K HDR media streamer & sound bar for $150 – Amazon
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $45 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $55 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $130 – Amazon
Laptops
- HP Chromebook x360 14″ convertible w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $179 – Walmart
- Acer Chromebook Spin 11.65″ convertible w/MT8183C/4GB/32GB for $199 – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13.3″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $840 – Walmart
Wireless audio
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $59 – Walmart
- Jabra Elite 45h wireless over-ear headphones for $60 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $100 – Woot
- Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $128 – Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling earbuds for $179 – Amazon
- DOSS waterproof Bluetooth speaker for up to 30% off – Amazon
PC accessories
- Aukey PC-LM1E 1080p webcam for $24 – Newegg
- Aukey 6-in-1 USB-C hub for $23 – Newegg
- Aukey 10-in-1 USB-C hub for $52 – Newegg
Downloads & Streaming
- Aven Colony PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Xbox Game Pass for PC 3-month subscription for $1 – Microsoft