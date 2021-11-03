Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Walmart is kicking off Black Friday preview sale today, and folks with a Walmart+ membership get a 4 hour head start on deals through an Early access sale. That membership normally runs $13 per month or $98 per year, but you can also sign up for a free 15-day trial.

Among other things, you can grab a Samsung Chromebook 4 for $129, a Roku Premiere 4K media streamer for $20, or a 55″ TCL 4K Roku TV for $228.

Samsung Chromebook 4 for $129 at Walmart

