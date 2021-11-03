Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Walmart is kicking off Black Friday preview sale today, and folks with a Walmart+ membership get a 4 hour head start on deals through an Early access sale. That membership normally runs $13 per month or $98 per year, but you can also sign up for a free 15-day trial.
Among other things, you can grab a Samsung Chromebook 4 for $129, a Roku Premiere 4K media streamer for $20, or a 55″ TCL 4K Roku TV for $228.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/4GB/64GB for $300 – Amazon
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/4GB/64GB for $329 – Best Buy
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 12.2″ convertible w/Celeron 3965Y/4GB/32GB for $260 – Woot
- Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $129 – Walmart+
Tablets & eReaders
- Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for $45 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet for $55 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle eReader for $50 – Amazon
Networking
- Save up to $150 on eero mesh WiFi router systems – Amazon
- TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 router for $80 – Amazon
Wearables
Wireless audio
- Jabra Elite 85t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $150 – Amazon
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $85 – Best Buy
- Save up to 40% on Sennheiser headphones & earbuds – Amazon
- Refurb JBL Flip 5 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker for $65 – Woot
Download
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi eBooks – StoryBundle Visions of the Future Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of survival PC games – Humble Bundle
Other
- Roku Premiere 4K HDR media streamer for $20 – Walmart+
- MCY 12-in-1 triple display USB-C dock for $51 – Amazon