Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The GOG Halloween Game Sale ends today, but if you’re more in the mood to sit back and stream TV shows and movies than to play games, Amazon’s got you covered with 50% off the price of an Epix subscription for up to three months.
You can also find savings on hard drives and monitors, wireless speakers and earbuds, and laptops or eReaders today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- A history of What Comes Next eBook by Sylvain Neuvel for free – Tor
- Epix subscription for $3 per month for up to 6 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- Halloween PC game sale – GOG
Wireless audio
- Save up to 50% on JBL Tune earbuds – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Life A2 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $54 – Newegg (coupon: 93XSB84)
- Sony WH-CH710N wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $78 – Amazon
- Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless noise-canceling earbuds for $100 – Amazon
- Sony SRS-XB01 extra bass portable Bluetooth speaker for $26 – Wholesale Connection (via eBay)
PC components
Other
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-1195G7/16GB/512GB for $1229 – Dell
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018, Canadian version) for $80 – Woot