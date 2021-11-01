Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Black Friday used to be the day after Thanksgiving, when stores would offer deep discounts in an effort to kick off the holiday shopping season. These days it’s a month-long event, if not longer.
Amazon, Best Buy, and many other stores are already running Black Friday-like deals. And while some promotions are better than others, it’s not a bad time to pick up a new tablet, set of wireless earbuds, or other gadgets.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $45 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $55 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids for $120 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for $120 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite w/3GB/32GB for $119 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite w/4GB/64GB for $130 – Best Buy
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle for $50 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Kids for $60 – Amazon
Windows laptops
- HP Stream 11 Pro laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $199 – Microsoft Store
- Acer Travelmate Spin B3 11.6″ convertible w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $250 – Microsoft Store
- HP Pavilion x360 11.6″ convertible w/Pentium Silver N5030/4GB/128GB for $280 – Best Buy
- Asus VivoBook 14 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $500 – Microsoft Store
- Dell Inspiron 7000 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/256GB for $600 – Best Buy
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $700 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i 14″ w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $700 – Microsoft Store
- Dell Inspiron 7000 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $999 – Lenovo
- Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14″ 144 Hz gaming laptop w/Core i7-11375H/RTX 3050 Ti/16GB/512GB for $1050 – Best Buy
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 14″ w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $149 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 514 14: convertible w/Ryzen 3 3250C/4GB/64GB for $299 – Best Buy
Media Streamers
- Google Chromecast (1080p) for $20 – Google Store
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (1080p) for $22 – Amazon
- Roku Express (1080p) for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K w/hands-free Alexa for $95 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR for $170 and up – Amazon
- TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 channel Sound Bar with Fire TV for $169 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Sony headphones & earbuds for up to 50% off – Amazon
- JBL Tune headphones & earbuds for up to 50% off – Amazon
- Sennheiser headphones & earbuds for up to 40% off – Amazon
- Bluedio Fi true wireless earbuds for $10 – Bluedio (via eBay w/coupon: NEWBRANDS20)
- Aukey EP-T32 IP8 true wireless earbuds for $20 – Aukey (coupon: AK60)
- Aukey EP-T31 IPX5 true wireless earbuds for $20 – Newegg
- Amazon Echo Buds for $90 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $100 – Amazon
- Bose Sport Earbuds for $149 – Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling earbuds for $199 – Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $199 – Amazon
Smart speakers
- Google Nest Mini for $24 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo Dot for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo for $60 – Amazon
- Google Nest Auto for $60 – Google Store
Smart displays
- Google Nest Hub 7″ for $50 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $55 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids for $60 – Amazon
- Facebok Portal 10″ for $79 – Amazon
- Facebook Portal TV For $79 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $100 – Amazon
- Google Nest Hub Max for $179 – Google Store
Networking
- eero Pro 6 mesh WiFi routers for 25% off – Amazon
- eero 6 mesh WiFi routers for up to 37% off – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- Save up to 80% on select Kindle eBooks – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games from Aspyr (Borderlands, BioShock Infinite & more) – Humble Bundle
Other
- Save 20% on select products (up to $100 Max) – eBay (coupon: NEWBRANDS20)
- Amazon Echo Frames for $180 – Amazon
- Fitbit products for up to 40% off – Amazon
- Logitech G604 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $45 – Amazon