Black Friday takes place on November 26th this year, the day after Thanksgiving. Long considered the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season, retailers would have you believe it’s one of the best days of the year to find deep discounts on all sorts of gear… although regularly Liliputing readers will know that there are deals to be found year round.

That said, PC makers including Dell, HP, and Lenovo are offering some nice deals on laptops, tablets, and other gear this year. Google, Walmart, and AT&T have also announced their Black Friday plans. And some deals have already gone live a few weeks early.

So here are some of the best Black Friday 2021 mobile tech deals I’ve found so far. This list will be continually updated, and if you find a deal you think we should feature, let us know and we might add it to the list!

Black Friday deals by category

Chromebooks

Windows Laptops

Tablets

Smartphones

Google Pixel 5a for $399 – Google Store

Mice & Keyboards

Media Streamers

Chromecast with Google TV for $40 – Google Store

Smart Displays

Smart Speakers

Google Nest Audio for $60 – Google Store

Networking

Black Friday deals by Store

AT&T

Starting November 12:

Samsung Galaxy S21 for free or up to $800 off the Galaxy S21 Ultra with trade-in

Up to $800 off the Google Pixel 6 Pro with trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 for free with trade-in

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for % per month (no trade-in required)

Up to $800 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 with trade-in

Starting November 19:

Free WiFi hotspot with new data line

50% off the Google Pixel 6 (no trade-in required)

50% off the Lenovo 300e Chromebook LTE with new line

Dell

Google Store

HP

Lenovo

Walmart

