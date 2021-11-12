Black Friday takes place on November 26th this year, the day after Thanksgiving. Long considered the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season, retailers would have you believe it’s one of the best days of the year to find deep discounts on all sorts of gear… although regularly Liliputing readers will know that there are deals to be found year round.
That said, PC makers including Dell, HP, and Lenovo are offering some nice deals on laptops, tablets, and other gear this year. Google, Walmart, and AT&T have also announced their Black Friday plans. And some deals have already gone live a few weeks early.
So here are some of the best Black Friday 2021 mobile tech deals I’ve found so far. This list will be continually updated, and if you find a deal you think we should feature, let us know and we might add it to the list!
Black Friday deals by category
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 w/Helio P60T/4GB/64GB for $229 – Lenovo
- HP Chromebook x360 14″ convertible w/Celeron N4500/4GB/32GB for $300 – HP
Windows Laptops
- Dell XPS 13 for $700 and up – starts Nov 17 at 11am ET
- HP 14 laptop w/Core i3/8GB/256GB for $380 – HP
- HP Envy 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $700 – HP
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $779 – Lenovo
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-1195G7/16GB/512GB for $1200 – starts Nov 29 at 1PM ET
Tablets
- Onn 8″ Kids Tablet w/Android 11 Go/2GB/32GB for $59 – Walmart
- Onn 10.1″ Android 11 Go tablet w/2GB/32GB for $79 – Walmart
- Lenovo Tab M8 FHD Android 9 tablet w/Helio P22T/3GB/32GB for $110 – Lenovo
- Onn 10.1″ Tablet Pro w/Android 11/3GB/32GB for $139 – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4″ Android tablet w/3GB/32GB for $139 – Walmart
- Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab 10.1″ Android 9 tablet w/4GB/64GB for $160 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 Android 10 tablet w/SD662/6GB/128GB for $210 – Lenovo
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 5a for $399 – Google Store
Mice & Keyboards
Media Streamers
- Chromecast with Google TV for $40 – Google Store
Smart Displays
- Lenovo Smart Clock Gen 2 + smart bulb for $40 – Walmart
- Google Nest Hub for $50 – Google Store
Smart Speakers
- Google Nest Audio for $60 – Google Store
Networking
- Netgear Nighthawk AX1500 mesh WiFi 6 router system (3 pack) for $149 – Walmart
- Google Nest WiFi Router & Point for $179 – Google Store
Black Friday deals by Store
AT&T
Starting November 12:
- Samsung Galaxy S21 for free or up to $800 off the Galaxy S21 Ultra with trade-in
- Up to $800 off the Google Pixel 6 Pro with trade-in
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 for free with trade-in
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for % per month (no trade-in required)
- Up to $800 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 with trade-in
Starting November 19:
- Free WiFi hotspot with new data line
- 50% off the Google Pixel 6 (no trade-in required)
- 50% off the Lenovo 300e Chromebook LTE with new line
