The GPD Win Max is a handheld gaming PC that looks like a little laptop with built-in game controllers. Released in 2020 with 10th-gen Intel Ice Lake processor and Iris Plus graphics, it shipped with Windows 10… and it probably would have stayed there for most users if GPD hadn’t just released a BIOS update that allows you to install Windows 11.

The new BIOS update utility enables TPM 2.0 security, which is one of the system requirements for Windows 11.

If you’d rather not upgrade to Windows 11, that’s okay too – Microsoft will continue providing support for Windows 10 through at least 2025. And while there are some things to like about Windows 11 (new Snap Layouts and the return of widgets), there are also some annoying features (you can’t reposition the taskbar, and the right-click context menu hides too many options).

But since the Win Max is designed for gaming, it’s worth noting that Windows 11 has some new features designed specifical for games, including:

Support for DirectStorage , for quicker loading of games from NVMe SSDs and better rendering of some content

Since I don’t believe the Win Max display supports HDR, that second feature will probably kick in when connected to an external display, but it automatically upgrades graphics for over 1,000 games to high dynamic range color.

The original Win Max has been largely replaced in GPD’s lineup by the newer GPD Win Max 2021, which has the same design, keyboard, touchpad, game controllers, and 8.9 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display, but which comes with a choice of Intel Core i7-1195G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 4800U processor options. But for folks that still have the older model, it’s nice to have the option of updating to Microsoft’s latest version of Windows.

BIOS updating for GPD WIN MAX 1035G7:

Enable TPM 2.0

New BIOS:https://t.co/gQBwozHGLX

Please download Windows11InstallationAssistant from MicroSoft website to install Windows 11. pic.twitter.com/tuErGHGEtV — GPD Game Consoles (@softwincn) November 10, 2021

