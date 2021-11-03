The Beelink U59 is a small desktop computer powered by a 15-watt Intel Celeron N5095 quad-core processor based on Intel Jasper Lake architecture.

First announced in September, the Beelink U59 is now available from the Beelink Store or Banggood, with prices starting at around $220.

 

 

The little computer measures 4.9″ x 4.4″ x 1.7″ and supports up to two 4K displays thanks to dual HDMI 1.4 ports on the back of the computer. There are also four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, a headset jack, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, and support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.0.

The Beelink U59 supports DDR4-2933 memory and features an M.2 2280 slot for SATA solid state dries as well as a space for an optional 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD.

Beelink offers two different configuration options:

Beelink says the system ships with Windows 10, but it supports a free upgrade to Windows 11, and the computer should also supports Linux.

via AndroidPC.es

This article was originally published September 17, 2021 and last updated November 3, 2021. 

  1. Hmm, if it only needs 36W it would be nice if they’d just have gone with USB-C PD instead of laptop power supply with a barrel plug.

    Reply