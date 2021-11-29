The AYN Odin is a handheld game system that generated a lot of buzz when it was announced earlier this year due to a combination of nearly flagship-class specs and an affordable price starting at around $200. But folks waiting to get their hands on one might have to wait a little longer.

Originally expected to ship to backers of a crowdfunding campaign this month, the makers of the AYN Odin have announced that shipments have been delayed until January, 2022.

According to an update posted to Indiegogo earlier this month, the company won’t begin mass production of the heat sink or assembly of the mold until December. The company is also changing a key component of the AYN Odin Lite (the entry-level model with a different processor than higher-end versions) to ensure that you can connect the handheld game system to an external display with an HDMI cable without the need to reboot the Odin.

There are also some firmware issues to troubleshoot for the Odin itself and the optional Super Dock docking station.

At a time when global supply chain shortages are causing delays for all sorts of products, a two month delay doesn’t sound that bad… but of course there’s still time for that estimated ship date to slip again, so I wouldn’t count any chickens just yet.

The AYN Odin features a 6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display, built-in game controllers, stereo speakers, mini HDMI and 3.5mm audio ports, support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C ports.

The AYN Odin Lite has a starting price of $199 during crowdfunding (and the ongoing Indiegogo InDemand campaign) and features a MediaTek Dimensity D900 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 5,000 mAh battery, and Android 11 software.

The AYN Odin Base has similar memory, battery, and storage specs, but features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and Android 10 software. It’s priced at $240 during crowdfunding/pre-orders.

And the top-of-the-line AYN Odin Pro has a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RMA, 128GB of storage, a 6,000 mAh battery, and a $289 pre-order price.

Odin Base Odin Pro Odin Lite Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 MediaTek Dimensity D900 RAM 4GB LPDDR4x 8GB LPDDR4x 4GB LPDDR4x Storage 64GB UFS 2.1 128GB UFS 2.1 64GB UFS 2.1 Battery 5,000 mAh 6,000 mAh 5,000 mAh USB USB 3.1 Type-C USB 3.1 Type-C USB 3.0 Type-C OS Android 10 Android 10 Android 11 Ships November, 2021 November, 2021 December, 2021 Price $209 (Super Early Bird)

$240 (InDemand)

$268 (retail) $265 (Super Early Bird)

$289 (InDemand)

$323 (retail) $175 (Super Early Bird)

$199 (InDemand)

$236 (retail)