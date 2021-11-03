Asus has quietly added three new Chromebooks with 11.6 inch displays and entry-level specs to its lineup.

The new Asus Chromebook CX1 (CX1101) is listed under the company’s line of “at home” products and features Intel Gemini Lake processor options, but it still a MIL-STD-810H tested durable design. Meanwhile the new Asus Chromebook CR1 (CR1100) and Chromebook Flip CR1 (CR1100) convertible are part of the company’s education or “for students” line and have newer Intel Jasper Lake processor options.

As the names suggest, the Chromebook Flip CR1 is a convertible model with a touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge that allows the screen to fold all the way back for use in tablet mode, and optional support for a display that features pen input. The standard Chromebook CR1 lacks the convertible tablet-style design, but it’s roughly the same size and shape as its sibling.

The Asus Chromebook CX1 is a tiny bit thinner and lighter than the others, but it also has an older, less powerful processor.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for all three models:

Chromebook CX1 (CX1101) Chromebook CR1 (CR1100) Chromebook Flip CR1 (CR1100) Display 11.6 inch

1366 x 768

anti-glare

200 nits

45% NTSC color gamut 11.6 inch

1366 x 768

anti-glare

220 nits

45% NTSC color gamut 11.6 inch

1366 x 768

glossy

250 nits

45% NTSC color gamut

Touchscreen

360 degree hinge

Optional stylus support on some models Processor Celeron N4020 dual-core

Celeron N4120 quad-core Celeron N4500 dual-core

Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core Celeron N4500 dual-core

Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core RAM 4GB LPDDR4

8GB LPDDR4

onboard (not upgradeable) 4GB LPDDR4X

8GB LPDDR4X

onboard (not upgradeable) 4GB LPDDR4X

8GB LPDDR4X

onboard (not upgradeable) Storage 32GB eMMC

64GB eMMC 32GB eMMC

64GB eMMC 32GB eMMC

64GB eMMC Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm combo audio

1 x microSD card reader 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm combo audio

1 x microSD card reader 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm combo audio

1 x microSD card reader Keyboard 1.5mm travel

spill-resistant 1.5mm travel

spill-resistant 1.5mm travel

spill-resistant Camera(s) 720p webcam 720p webcam 720p webcam

8MP world-facing camera Audio Speaker

Mic array Speaker

Mic array Speaker

Mic array Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0 or 5.1 WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

Optional 4G LTE WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

Optional 4G LTE Battery 42 Wh 47 Wh 47 Wh Dimensions 11.48″ x 7.91″ X 0.77″ 11.6″ x 8.07″ x 0.81″ 11.6″ x 8.07″ x 0.81″ Weight 2.73 pounds 2.89 pounds 3.13 pounds Color Transparent silver Dark Grey Dark Grey

Asus Chromebook CX1 (1101) images

Asus Chromebook CR1 (1100) images

Asus Chromebook Flip CR1 (1100) images

