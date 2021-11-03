Asus has quietly added three new Chromebooks with 11.6 inch displays and entry-level specs to its lineup.

The new Asus Chromebook CX1 (CX1101) is listed under the company’s line of “at home” products and features Intel Gemini Lake processor options, but it still a MIL-STD-810H tested durable design. Meanwhile the new Asus Chromebook CR1 (CR1100) and Chromebook Flip CR1 (CR1100) convertible are part of the company’s education or “for students” line and have newer Intel Jasper Lake processor options.

Asus Chromebook Flip CR1 (CR1100)

As the names suggest, the Chromebook Flip CR1 is a convertible model with a touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge that allows the screen to fold all the way back for use in tablet mode, and optional support for a display that features pen input. The standard Chromebook CR1 lacks the convertible tablet-style design, but it’s roughly the same size and shape as its sibling.

The Asus Chromebook CX1 is a tiny bit thinner and lighter than the others, but it also has an older, less powerful processor.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for all three models:

Chromebook CX1 (CX1101)Chromebook CR1 (CR1100)Chromebook Flip CR1 (CR1100)
Display11.6 inch
1366 x 768
anti-glare
200 nits
45% NTSC color gamut		11.6 inch
1366 x 768
anti-glare
220 nits
45% NTSC color gamut		11.6 inch
1366 x 768
glossy
250 nits
45% NTSC color gamut
Touchscreen
360 degree hinge
Optional stylus support on some models
ProcessorCeleron N4020 dual-core
Celeron N4120 quad-core		Celeron N4500 dual-core
Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core		Celeron N4500 dual-core
Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core
RAM4GB LPDDR4
8GB LPDDR4
onboard (not upgradeable)		4GB LPDDR4X
8GB LPDDR4X
onboard (not upgradeable)		4GB LPDDR4X
8GB LPDDR4X
onboard (not upgradeable)
Storage32GB eMMC
64GB eMMC		32GB eMMC
64GB eMMC		32GB eMMC
64GB eMMC
Ports2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm combo audio
1 x microSD card reader		2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm combo audio
1 x microSD card reader		2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm combo audio
1 x microSD card reader
Keyboard1.5mm travel
spill-resistant		1.5mm travel
spill-resistant		1.5mm travel
spill-resistant
Camera(s)720p webcam720p webcam720p webcam
8MP world-facing camera
AudioSpeaker
Mic array		Speaker
Mic array		Speaker
Mic array
WirelessWiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0 or 5.1		WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Optional 4G LTE		WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Optional 4G LTE
Battery42 Wh47 Wh47 Wh
Dimensions11.48″ x 7.91″ X 0.77″11.6″ x 8.07″ x 0.81″11.6″ x 8.07″ x 0.81″
Weight2.73 pounds2.89 pounds3.13 pounds
ColorTransparent silverDark GreyDark Grey

Asus Chromebook CX1 (1101) images

Asus Chromebook CR1 (1100) images

Asus Chromebook Flip CR1 (1100) images

