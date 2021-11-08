AMD’s most powerful chips available at the moment feature 7nm CPU cores based on the company’s Zen 3 architecture. But the company is preparing to launch 5nm chips featuring Zen 4 technology next year.

During the company’s Accelerated Data Center Premiere event, AMD CEO Lisa Su previewed next-gen EPYC server chips set to launch in the next two years.

First up are the company’s “Genoa” service chips which will:

  • Feature up to 96 Zen 4 CPU cores
  • Support DDR5 and PCIe 5
  • Launch in 2022

Su says Zen 4 chips manufactured using a 5nm processor bring twice the density, twice the power efficiency and a 1.25X  performance boost when compared with current-gen 7nm chips based on Zen 3 architecture.

While the company is only talking about server chips today, Zen 4 will also find its way to other chips, likely including both desktop and laptop processors, although we’ll have to wait a little longer for those details.

For the first time, Su also teased a follow-up to Genoa, which is code-named “Bergamo,” and which will:

  • Feature up to 128GB Zen 4c CPU cores
  • Ship in the first half of 2023

The c in Zen 4c would appear to stand for “cloud,” because AMD says the new chips will be optimized for “cloud-native computing” thanks to a “new density-optimized cache hierarchy” and improved power efficiency.

