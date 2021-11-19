Most of Amazon’s Black Friday 2021 device deals are now live, with deep discounts on tablets, eReaders, smart speakers and displays, media streamers, and other gadgets.

You can find a detailed list of deals below, but some of my favorites? You can pick up an Amazon Fire HD for $75, a Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35, or an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids Edition for $115 (it’s the same as the “normal” Paperwhite, which isn’t discounted, but comes with a cover, no ads on the lock screen, and a 2-year guarantee).

Amazon Fire Tablets for $35 and up

Fire tablets

Wondering what the differences are between Amazon’s Fire tablet models? Check out Liliputing’s comparison table to see what makes the Amazon Fire 7, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10, and Plus models tick. The Kids Edition versions are basically identical, but come with durable bumper cases, an Amazon Kids+ subscription, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee.

Another thing to keep in mind is that Amazon’s Fire tablets come with an operating system called Fire OS, which is a fork of Android. You can sideload third-party Android apps that may not be available in Amazon’s Appstore though, and if you’re a bit more adventurous, you can even install the Google Play Store.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $115

Kindle eReaders

Amazon Fire TV Stick devices for $18 and up

Fire TV media streamers

Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) Kids for $35

Echo smart speakers

Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45

Echo smart displays

eero Pro 6 mesh WiFi router system

eero mesh WiFi routers

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd gen) for $70

Other

 

