Most of Amazon’s Black Friday 2021 device deals are now live, with deep discounts on tablets, eReaders, smart speakers and displays, media streamers, and other gadgets.
You can find a detailed list of deals below, but some of my favorites? You can pick up an Amazon Fire HD for $75, a Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35, or an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids Edition for $115 (it’s the same as the “normal” Paperwhite, which isn’t discounted, but comes with a cover, no ads on the lock screen, and a 2-year guarantee).
Fire tablets
- Amazon Fire 7″ tablet for $35
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $45
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $55
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $75
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $105
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro for $60
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids for $60
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro for $70
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids for $70
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for $120
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids for $120
Wondering what the differences are between Amazon’s Fire tablet models? Check out Liliputing’s comparison table to see what makes the Amazon Fire 7, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10, and Plus models tick. The Kids Edition versions are basically identical, but come with durable bumper cases, an Amazon Kids+ subscription, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee.
Another thing to keep in mind is that Amazon’s Fire tablets come with an operating system called Fire OS, which is a fork of Android. You can sideload third-party Android apps that may not be available in Amazon’s Appstore though, and if you’re a bit more adventurous, you can even install the Google Play Store.
Kindle eReaders
Fire TV media streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $18
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $20
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $80
Echo smart speakers
Echo smart displays
eero mesh WiFi routers
- eero 6 for $77 (single) to $209 (for three)
- eero Pro 6 for $171 (single) to $449 (for three)
- eero WiFi 5 systems for $71 – $349
Other
- Echo Auto hands-free Alexa for your car for $15
- Echo Buds true wireless earbuds for $70
- Echo Frames smart audio glasses for $155
- Amazon Luna Controller for $50