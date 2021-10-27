Microsoft debuted a new version of the Microsoft Store with Windows 11, bringing an updated design, support for more apps, and even the option to download third-party app and game stores like the Epic Games Store.

But the new Microsoft Store isn’t a Windows 11 exclusive. It’ll be coming to Windows 10 soon, and members of the Windows Insider program can beta test it now.

Microsoft’s Rudy Huyn says that unlike the old Windows 10 Microsoft Store, the new store supports for Win32 apps, which means developers of Windows apps don’t need to create Universal Windows Platform versions of their apps to distribute them in Microsoft’s app store.

The store isn’t just for apps though. You can also purchase or rent movies & TV shows.

One feature that is going to remain a Windows 11 exclusive though? Android apps. Since the Windows Subsystem for Android doesn’t run on Windows 10, you won’t find the Amazon Appstore or any other Android apps in the new Microsoft Store if you’re running it on Windows 10.

While the new store is rolling out now to Windows Insiders, Huyn notes that it will be available “soon” for everyone running Windows 10.

