The VAIO SX12 is a compact notebook with a 12.5 inch full HD display and a body that measures 0.7 inches thick and which weighs about 2 pounds.

Japanese PC maker VIAO introduced the first version of the laptop in 2019 and released a newer version with updated processor options a year later. Now it’s time for another refresh, and this year VAIO is bringing support for up to an Intel Core i7-1195G7 Tiger Lake processor.

The new VAIO SX12 has a 12.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display, a 2MP webcam with support for face recognition, a fingerprint sensor, and support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and more ports than you’d typically find in a compact laptop, including:

2 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm headphone/mic jack

One port that the company seems to finally be giving up on is VGA, which had been included with previous-gen VAIO SX12 models.

Under the hood, the computer features LPDDR4x RAM and PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state storage, and the notebook will be available in at least three different configurations:

Core i5-1155G7/8GB/256GB

Core i5-1155G7/16GB/512GB

Core i7-1195G7/16GB/512GB

The new VAIO SX12 will be available in Japan starting October 22nd, but it’ll most likely roll out to other markets in the future – the previous-gen model with a 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake processor currently sells for $1199 and up in the United States.

VAIO is also refreshing its 14 inch VAIO SX14 notebooks with new models featuring similar specs (up to a Core i7-1195G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage). These laptops are a little heavier, but at just about 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds), they’re still awfully lightweight for 14 inch notebooks.

via PC Watch (1)(2)

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

