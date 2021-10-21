The TCL Tab Pro 5G is a 10.36 inch tablet with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Available from Verizon for $400, it’s TCL’s first 5G-ready tablet available in North America.

TCL notes that customers can also save $100 off the purchase price if they pick up an eligible Android phone at the same time thanks to Verizon’s “Buy More, Save More” promotion.

The tablet sports a 2000 x 1200 pixel display covered with scratch-resistant Dragontrail glass. It also features TCL’s NXTVISION technology that the company says offers SDR to HDR conversion.

Other features include a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, an 8MP front-facing camera, a microSD card reader with support for cards up to 1TB, an 8,000 mAh battery and support for 18W fast charging.

The tablet has a nano SIM card slot for connecting to Verizon’s 5G cellular network, and the tablet supports mobile hotspot functionality, allowing you to use it as a wireless modem for your other gadgets.

TCL’s tablet also supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and has a USB Type-C port for charging and data as well as a set of 5 pogo pins on the bottom of the tablet that can be used to connect accessories like keyboard or docking stations (sold separately).

The TCL Tab Pro 5G has a USB Type-C port and dual speakers, but no headphone jack. It does come with a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter for folks that want to use wired headphones or speakers though.

