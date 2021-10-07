The Start Menu and Taskbar are probably two of the most recognizable features of Windows. But with the launch of Windows 11, Microsoft has given major overhauls to each.

Prefer the way they used to look and function? Microsoft offers limited customization for the Windows 11 Start Menu and Taskbar, but third-party software can help.

Stardock, which has been making Start Menu replacement software for years, has announced that Start11 is now available for purchase for $5.

Available as a Release Candidate for now, the software completely replaces the Windows Start Menu and Taskbar with highly customizable versions. Among other things, it has options for Windows 7 or Windows 10-style Start Menus and Taskbars.

Each layout can be further customized customized with user-selected colors and font and icon sizes, and you can select what items are displayed in the Start Menu.

Don’t like the way that Windows 11 puts all the Taskbar icons in the center? Start11 can move them to the left side of the screen, and you can also choose custom Taskbar accent colors, textures, and texture transparency settings.

Don’t like the way the Windows 11 Taskbar can only be pinned to the bottom of the screen? Start11 allows you to move it to the top.

And if you’re cool with the whole stuff-in-the-center idea, but really prefer the functionality of an older Start Menu style, the app lets you do mix and match those features – you can use a Windows 7 style Start Menu but have it pop up from the center of the screen, for example.

While the app is called Start11, it’s also compatible with Windows 10 PCs, which means that you could also theoretically use it to get a Windows 11-like Start Menu and Taskbar without upgrading your operating system.

