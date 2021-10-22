When RISC-V chip designer SiFive introduced its Performance P550 processor in June, the company said it was the highest-performance processor based on RISC-V architecture to date.
Now the company is previewing a new processor that SiFive says is 50% faster, allowing the new chip to outperform an ARM Cortex-A78 processor.
SiFive’s announcement is a bit light on details at the moment, the company hasn’t even given the new chip a name yet. But the company says more details will be revealed at the RISC-V Summit in December.
So far we know that SiFive’s next chip:
- Supports up to 16 CPU cores
- Runs at frequencies up to 3.5 GHz
- Features 16MB of L3 cache, up to 2MB L2, and
SiFive says the new chips are 64-bit processors with quad-issue out of order processing, which can be scaled to support a wide range of devices including PCs, servers, or mobile and embedded devices.
High-performance versions would likely combine a cluster of chips together, offering up to 128 CPU cores.
via SiFive, The Register, and HardwareLuxx
When SiFive announced the U8 would be competitive against the A72 the comments on here were very sceptical.
https://liliputing.com/2019/10/sifives-new-u8-series-risc-v-chip-designs-should-be-competitive-with-arm-cortex-a72.html
They won a lot of fans when they actually pulled it off and their contract with Intel probably didn’t hurt their pocketbooks. Now it looks like they are going in on high performance rather than making midrange co-processors. Honestly it feels inevitable this would happen but I didn’t think it’d happen a few months after the P550. These guys are making astonishing progress, this might be an actual gamechanger. RISC-V wasn’t supposed to get interesting till 2025 but i’ll take it.