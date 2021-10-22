When RISC-V chip designer SiFive introduced its Performance P550 processor in June, the company said it was the highest-performance processor based on RISC-V architecture to date.

Now the company is previewing a new processor that SiFive says is 50% faster, allowing the new chip to outperform an ARM Cortex-A78 processor.

SiFive’s announcement is a bit light on details at the moment, the company hasn’t even given the new chip a name yet. But the company says more details will be revealed at the RISC-V Summit in December.

So far we know that SiFive’s next chip:

Supports up to 16 CPU cores

Runs at frequencies up to 3.5 GHz

Features 16MB of L3 cache, up to 2MB L2, and

SiFive says the new chips are 64-bit processors with quad-issue out of order processing, which can be scaled to support a wide range of devices including PCs, servers, or mobile and embedded devices.

High-performance versions would likely combine a cluster of chips together, offering up to 128 CPU cores.

