The Schenker Vision 14 is a thin and light laptop that first launched in June as a 2.2 pound notebook with support for up to a 2880 x 1800 pixel 90 Hz display and up to a 28-watt Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor.

Now German PC maker Schenker is introducing an upgraded model with a more powerful processor, improved cooling, and optional support for a discrete NVIDIA GPU. But the new Schenker Vision 14 is still a compact laptop, with a starting weight of just 2.4 pounds.

On the outside, the new model looks a lot like the original. But under the hood it now features Intel Core i5-11300H or Core i7-11370H processor options. While Intel positions these as 35-watt processors, Schenker has configured them to run at up to 40 watts.

Schenker also now offers the Vision 14 laptop with a choice of only Intel’s integrated Iris Xe graphics or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. That GPU has a TGP of 50 watts, (35 watts plus 15 watts for Dynamic Boost 2.0), so it’s relatively energy efficient, but the company is still packing a lot more energy-hungry components into a very tiny space.

So Schenker says it’s also upgraded the cooling system for the 14 inch notebook. There are additional heat pipes, a second fan, and liquid metal thermal compound for the processor. Those changes are the main reason why the new laptop is a little heavier than its predecessor. But the dimensions of the computer’s magnesium alloy chassis remain the same, measuring just about 0.6 inches at the thickest point.

Unfortunately Schenker also hasn’t changed the battery, so don’t expect the 53 Wh battery to provide the same run time if you opt for a Core i7-11370H model with discrete graphics as you’d get from a model with a Core i7-1165G7 and integrated GPU.

Other features include support for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory, and room for two SSDs thanks to an M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 slot and an M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x2 slot.

Ports include HDMI 2.0b, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A plus an SD card reader and headphone jack. The laptop has stereo speakers, a backlit keyboard, an HD webcam, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

Entry-level configurations will ship with a 1920 x 1200 pixel, 60 Hz display with support for up to 330 nits of brightness, while the 2880 x 1800 pixel, 90 Hz is available as an upgrade option.

Schenker will continue selling models with Intel’s 28-watt Tiger Lake-UP3 processors, but they’re getting a price cut, with prices now starting at €999 including VAT (a 19% value-added tax). Prices for the new models with Tiger Lake-H35 chips start at €1,249 including VAT.

