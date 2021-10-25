The new Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey is a notebook the blurs the lines between gaming and portability machines.

Weighing just 4.1 pounds and measuring just 0.7 inches thick, it’s pretty compact for a 15.6 inch notebook with discrete graphics. But the laptop packs a 45-watt Intel Core i7-11600H hexa-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q graphics, and an 83 Wh battery.

Samsung says the new Galaxy Book Odyssey will be available starting November 11 for $1400 and up. While that kind of money can certainly buy you a notebook with a higher-performance processor, more powerful graphics, or a bigger battery, I think what makes the Galaxy Book Odyssey stand out is that it’s designed to straddle a line between portability and horsepower, making it more of a productivity machine that can handle some gaming than vice versa.

The laptop supports up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of solid state storage, although entry-level configurations will have just 8GB of memory and 512GB of storage.

Other features include stereo 2-watt speakers, a backlit keyboard with a number pad, an aluminum chassis, WiFi 6E support, Ethernet and HDMI ports, two USB Type-C ports, three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a headset jack, and a microSD card slot, but no Thunderbolt ports, which seems like an odd choice.

press release

