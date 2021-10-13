The folks at reMarkable sell tablets with E Ink displays and digital pens that are designed for taking notes, drawing pictures, and reading documents. Basically they’re digital replacements for pen and paper. But you know, more expensive than a legal pad thanks to a $399 price tag.

Now you can also add a subscription fee to the equation: reMarkable has announced that it’s launching an optional subscription service called reMarkable Connect.

The good news is that if you bought a reMarkable tablet before October 12, 2021 then you’re grandfathered in and have access to all of the reMarkable Connect features free of charge.

More good news? The service is entirely optional. Want to just buy a tablet and use it as you see fit? You can still do that by purchasing a tablet outright.

But new customers who want to make use of some of the tablet’s best features will have to pony up some cash moving forward.

A full reMarkable Connect subscription will set you back $8 per month and it gives you access to features including:

Handwriting conversion to printed text

Unlimited cloud storage

Integration with Google Drive and Dropbox

Screen Share collaboration features

There’s also a $5/month Connect Lite option that offers unlimited cloud storage without the other features like handwriting conversion.

The company is sweetening the deal a little by offering a $100 discount on the purchase of a remarkable 2 tablet for customers who sign up for a Connect subscription plan. And Connect customers also get a 36-month extended warranty on the purchase of a reMarkable 2 tablet or accessories.

While the idea that you need a subscription to take advantage of key features like handwriting recognition and conversion is a bit of a bummer, it also makes sense for a company that’s only released two hardware products over the past few years, but which continues to release software update after software update. An ongoing revenue source gives reMarkable incentive to continue supporting its existing hardware rather than trying to convince users to replace last year’s model with next year’s.

via reMarkable Blog

