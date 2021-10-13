The latest media streamer-on-a-stick comes from Chinese smartphone maker Realme. As expected, the company has unveiled the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick, which plugs directly into the HDMI port of a TV, allowing you to stream 4K video.

It will be available in India soon for Rs 3,999 (about $53), but customers will be able to pick one up for Rs 2,999 ($40) during a Realme Festive Days sale.

Realme’s TV stick features a quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 processor with unspecified dual-core graphics, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. It has an HDMI 2.1 connector, a micro USB port for power, and support for WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

It comes with a remote control that supports Google Assistant voice interactions and Realme notes that the TV Stick:

Uses the Google TV software platform

Supports 4K video at 60 frames per second with the AV1 codec

Supports HDR10+ content

Google TV is the new user interface which is rolling out as a replacement for Android TV. But so far only a handful of devices use the software, including Google’s $50 Chromecast with Google TV (which isn’t available in India yet), and select smart TVs from Sony and TCL.

There’s no word on if or when the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick will be available outside of India, but it is interesting to see Google TV software expanding to more devices.

