The Razer Book 13 is a thin and light notebook with a 13.4 inch display, an Intel Tiger Lake processor, and a body that measures just 0.6 inches thick and which has a starting weight of 2.9 pounds.

When the notebook first launched a little under a year ago, it shipped with Windows 10 and had a starting price of $1200. But now Razer has announced that a “new” Razer Book is shipping with Windows 11 and a lower starting price of $1000.

The notebook has a 13.4 inch display with slim bezels and a 16:10 aspect ratio, and there are three prices/configurations available:

Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB with 1920 x 1200 pixel non-touch display for $1000

Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB with 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display for $1500

Core i7-1165G7/16GB/1TB with 4K pixel touchscreen display for $1800

Razer is probably better known for making gaming hardware than mainstream laptops, but the Razer Book shares some DNA with the company’s Razer Blade Stealth line of thin and light gaming laptops, while dropping features that non-gamers might not want or need like discrete graphics and the company’s signature black-and-green design for the chassis.

You still get per-key RGB lighting effects for the backlit keyboard though, as well as top-firing speakers, two Thunderbolt 4 port that can be used with an optional external graphics dock, and a Windows Hello-compatible IR camera for face recognition.

The laptop also has a full-sized HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD card reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-A port, and support for WiFi 6.

