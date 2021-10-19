Most Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices are basically purpose-built computers designed to let you store large amounts of data on one or more hard drives. But the new QNAP TBS-464 is a compact model that measures just 9.1″ x 6.5″ x 1.2″ and doesn’t really have enough room for a bunch of hard drives. It still supports plenty of storage though.

That’s because it has four M.2 2280 slots for PCIe Gen3 NVMe solid state drives. Not only will SSDs take up less space than hard drives, but they’re also faster, quieter, and generate less heat. They’re also more expensive, which could make the total cost of using the QNAP TBS-464 a bit higher than a typical NAS.

QNAP hasn’t announced pricing or availability for the TBS-464 yet, but like most Network Attached Storage devices, whatever you pay for the NAS won’t include the cost of SSDs, which are sold separately.

The company says the system is powered by an Intel Celeron N5105 or N5095 quad-core processor based on Intel’s Jasper Lake architecture. There’s 8GB of DDR4 RAM (which is not user expandable), and 4GB of system storage for the operating system.

Other features include dual 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, three USB 3.0 ports, two HDMI ports (with support for [email protected] displays), and an IR sensor.

QNAP says the system consumes about 28 watts of total power during typical operation with all four SSD slots populated, or about 18 watts in sleep mode. There is a fan for active cooling, but with a sound level of 25 db(A), the system should be fairly quiet.

Weighing about 1.76 pounds, and measuring just 1.2 inches thick, the TBS-464 is one of the more compact NAS options I’ve seen to date, particularly if you’re looking for a model with support for four storage devices.

via TechPowerUp

