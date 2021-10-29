Pine64’s SOQuartz is a computer-on-a-module featuring a Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor with Mali-G52 graphics.

First announced in June, Pine64 says its new compute module will go on sale next week, when you’ll be able to pick up a model with 2GB of RAM for $35, a 4GB model for $50 or an 8GB version for $75.

At those prices, you’ll get a SOQuartz module with integrated WiFi and Bluetooth, but Pine64 says it will offer lower-cost models without built-in wireless capabilities in the future. These configurations will also ship without any onboard storage, but you can purchase an eMMC module separately and solder it to the board yourself.

Pine64 says the SOQuartz is pin-to-pin compatible with the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, and like that little computer the SOQuartz supports USB, HDMI, and Ethernet… but it doesn’t have any of its own full-sized ports, so you’ll need to connect it to a carrier board if you want those things.

That compatibility means that you can use the SOQuartz with existing boards designed for Raspberry Pi’s latest computer module, but Pine64 also plans to make its own boards avialable soon.

