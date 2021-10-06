HMD has been releasing a series of Nokia-branded smartphones for the past few years, and now the company has unveiled the first Nokia-branded tablet since 2014.

The Nokia T20 is a 10.4 inch tablet that will ship with Android 11, but which will receive major Android updates for at least two years, and security updates for three. While that’s not as good as the update plan for some of the company’s phones, it’s not bad by modern standards for a tablet with a $250 starting price.

The tablet also features solid mid-range specs including a 2000 x 1200 pixel display (with a 5:3 aspect ratio) and support for up to 400 nits of brightness, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and support for microSD cards up to 512GB.

HMD’s first tablet is powered by a Unisoc T610 processor, which is an octa-core chip featuring:

2 x ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz

6 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz

ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics

The tablet has an 8,200 mAh battery and comes with a 10 watt charger, but supports up to 15 watt fast charging if you use a third-party adapter.

Other features include a USB 2.0 Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers, dual microphones, support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 and optional support for 4G LTE and GPS.

The Nokia T20 has an aluminum body, a “toughened glass” screen, and the tablet is IP52 rated for dust and water resistance, which means it’s “protected from limited dust ingress” and from “water spray less than 15 degrees from vertical.”

The tablet measures 247.6 x 157.5 x 7.8mm (9.7″ x 6.2″ ” 0.3″) and weighs 465 grams (about 1 pound).

HMD says the Nokia T20 will be available for pre-order in the US and some other countries starting this week, and it’s expected to ship in mid-November.

