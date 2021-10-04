The MSI Cubi N JSL is a small, low-power desktop computer capable featuring an Intel Jasper Lake processor and support for up to two displays. Measuring just about 4.6″ x 4.4″ x 2.2″ , the Cubi N JSL is small enough to attach to the back of a TV or monitor using a VESA mount.

First unveiled in June, the latest member of the MSI Cubi family is now available in the United States for around $275 and up.

The starting price is for an entry-level configuration with 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SATA SSD and Windows 10 Pro software, but it’s likely that MSI will eventually offer barebones models for folks that would rather bring their own OS, memory, and storage. You can already pick up a barebones model in Spain for €149.

In the US, it looks like MSI is currently offering two models:

Cubi N JSL-006US with Celeron N4500/4GB/128GB/Win10 Pro for $265 – $270

Cubi N JSL-005US with Pentium Silver N6000/4GB/128GB/Win10 Pro for $305 – $310

Both models are user upgradeable, with two SODIMM slots and support for up to a total of 16GB of DDR4-2933 MHz RAM, a 2.5 inch SATA drive bay for a hard drive or SSD, and an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen3x2 storage (SATA or NVMe).

Intel’s Celeron N4500 and Pentium Silver N6000 chips are both 6-watt processors with Intel UHD graphics, but the Celeron N4500 is a 2-core, 2-thread chip while the Pentium N6000 is a 4-core, 4-thread processor. Given how close these two systems are in pricing, I’m not sure why anyone would opt for the dual-core model.

Other features include Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and a set of ports that includes:

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI

1 x VGA

1 x RJ45

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input

The MSI Cubi N JSL is available for purchase and/or or pre-order from retailers including B&H, MSI, Newegg, and Office Depot.

via AndroidPC.es

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

