Motorola’s latest Moto G series smartphone is a budget model with a big screen and a big battery that the company says provides up to 2 days of battery life.

The Moto G Pure with a 6.5 inch HD+ display and a 4,000 mAh battery goes on sale through retailers this week for $160, and it’s headed to Verizon October 14th. Other carriers including AT&T and T-Mobile will also begin offering the phone sometime in the next few months.

The Moto G Pure has a 1600 x 720 pixel IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 269 pixels per inch.

With 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, this is very much a budget device, but it does have a few nice features including support for face unlock, a fingerprint reader (in the Motorola logo on the back of the phone), an IP52 rating for water resistance (it’s not waterproof, but it should withstand the occasional splash), and dual cameras: the phone has a 13MP primary camera plus a 2MP depth sensor for features like portrait mode, which allow you to blur the background while keeping the subject in focus.

The smartphone also has a 5MP front-facing camera, a USB 2.0 Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card reader, and support for WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G LTE. It comes with a 10-watt charger.

The Moto G Pure is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, which is a 2 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 octa-core processor with 650 MHz PowerVR GE8320 graphics.

