Apple is updating its MacBook Pro lineup with new models featuring more powerful Apple Silicon chips, adding a new 3rd-gen set of AirPods Pro to its lineup, and announcing a cheaper Apple Music plan.

Here are the latest updates from Apple’s Unleashed event, in reverse chronological order.

The MacBook Pro 14 is available for pre-order today for $1999 and up. The MacBook Pro 16 starts at $2499. Both are available next week, and both come in silver or grey options. pic.twitter.com/Tladn9Q1u5 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 18, 2021

Apple says the new 16 inch MacBook pro gets up to 21 hours of battery life for local video playback. The 14 gets 17 hours. They support fast charge, with 50% capacity from a 30 minute charge. And they're made from more recycled materials. pic.twitter.com/IIbbp42oLp — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 18, 2021

The new MacBook Pro supports up to 64GB of unified memory and delivers *way* more CPU and GPU performance than previous-gen MacBook Pro laptops with Intel chips and AMD Radeon graphics. The new SSDs supports up to 7.4 GB/s read speeds (2X faster). pic.twitter.com/HKVOgihfQG — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 18, 2021

The new MacBook Pro has a 1080p camera, 2x better low-light, new 120 Hz ProMotion mini LED displays, and the 16.2" model has a 3456 x 2234 display while the 14.2" model has 3024 x 1964 resolution. 6 speakers deliver 80% more bass. pic.twitter.com/HdJ14PwmyS — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 18, 2021

MacBook Pro with M1 Pro supports up to 2 displays, the M1 Max supports 4 displays. The Touch Bar is gone. MagSafe is back, and so is the HDMI port. pic.twitter.com/5JmbRLzF9A — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 18, 2021

MacBook Pro 14 and 16 inch models with Apple Silicon, improved thermals for 50% better airflow, and compact designs (with a notch in the display). pic.twitter.com/KivSrtCY70 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 18, 2021

Apple says the M1 Pro has memory bandwidth of 2,000 Gb/s, which is 3X faster than the Apple M1 chip. The M1 Max hits 2,000 Gb/s. pic.twitter.com/sYKEIOn3XR — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 18, 2021

Apple introduces 10-core M1 Pro chip with 16-core graphics and 10-core M1 Max with 32-core graphics, delivering 70% better CPU performance and 2-4X faster GPU performance than the M1. Apple says they use far less power than PCs with discret4e graphics. pic.twitter.com/EMIctBwtac — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 18, 2021

— Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 18, 2021

3rd-gen Apple AirPods have new design, sweat and water resistance, Adaptive EQ, 6 hours of listening time, 30 hours with charging case, and MagSafe and Wireless Tracking support. 5 min charge = 1 hour of listen time. Up for pre-order today for $179. pic.twitter.com/9PvUn7WDAs — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 18, 2021

Apple HomePod mini is now available in five colors options, with blue, yellow, and orange joining black and white. pic.twitter.com/oOvG1TCaah — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 18, 2021

Apple Music Voice Plan is a new $4.99/month subscription that lets you listen to songs, playlists, and stations on all Apple devices (but lacks music videos, lyrics, spatial, and lossless audio). pic.twitter.com/yhKeNmN0K5 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 18, 2021

