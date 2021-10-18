Apple is updating its MacBook Pro lineup with new models featuring more powerful Apple Silicon chips, adding a new 3rd-gen set of AirPods Pro to its lineup, and announcing a cheaper Apple Music plan.

Here are the latest updates from Apple’s Unleashed event, in reverse chronological order.

Apple introduces 10-core M1 Pro chip with 16-core graphics and 10-core M1 Max with 32-core graphics, delivering 70% better CPU performance and 2-4X faster GPU performance than the M1. Apple says they use far less power than PCs with discret4e graphics. pic.twitter.com/EMIctBwtac

— Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 18, 2021

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.