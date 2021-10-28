Teenage Engineering is a company known for designing sleek-looking products including the company’s own audio products and synthesizers as well as designs for third-party hardware including the Playdate handheld game console, H smart speaker, and l-1 camera.

Now the Swedish company has introduced its first PC chassis. The Computer-1 is a striking looking compact case for mini-ITX motherboards with optional handles that make it easy to transport and flat pack design that makes it easy to ship (while allowing you to assemble it like a bit of Ikea furniture.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Teenage Engineering’s first PC case is the Computer-1. It’s a $195 chassis made for mini-ITX motherboards & dual-slot graphics cards. It’s 12.7″ x 7.5″ x 6.7″ and features orange-painted aluminum that comes in a flat pack, some assembly required.

The US government is expanding the ways it’s legal to circumvent digital locks & access controls in order to repair hardware, use media clips for educational purposes, add subtitles or audio captions for accessibility purposes. But there are still limits.

Google Fi is adding support for end-to-end encryption for voice calls… but only for 1:1 calls between two Android users connected to Google Fi, which will likely limit the feature’s reach.

Microsoft’s PowerToys v0.49 includes a new “Find My Mouse” tool that lets you double-click the left button to spotlight where your mouse cursor is. Could come in handy if you have multiple displays or high-res screens, I guess.

Google’s Magic Eraser can remove unwanted objects from images in Google Photos. It debuted as a Pixel 6 exclusive feature, but users are reporting that you can trick it into working on non-P6 devices.

Here’s a better example from someone who has a Pixel 4a: https://t.co/xpHm1xfGhf — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 28, 2021

Facebook’s Meta‘s next high-end virtual reality headset, code-named Project Cambria, is coming next year. It’s expected to have new sensors for eye tracking and facial expression detection and mixed reality features plus improved optics.

Update: GPD Pocket 3 handheld computer will likely have retail prices around $760 to $1200 in China, but it’ll be available for pre-order internationally soon for 30% off through a crowdfunding campaign set to begin soon.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

