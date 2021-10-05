Google has been talking about its upcoming Pixel 6 phones for months, but the company hadn’t announced a launch date or pricing information… until now. Google has scheduled a Pixel Fall Launch Event for October 19th, when we’ll likely learn more about the first phones to ship with Google Tensor processors, the biggest camera upgrade for the Pixel lineup since the company started offering multiple cameras, and you know, when you’ll be able to buy one.

Want something… weirder? Cyrcle, a company that crowdfunded a kit for making ad Android phone with a circular display a few years ago, is back with the Cyrcle Phone 2.0. This crowdfunding campaign asks users to spend $699 on a phone that won’t ship for nearly a year. Oh, and it has lousy specs and a small, round display that most Android apps aren’t designed for.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Pixel Fall launch [Google]

Google schedules a Pixel Fall launch event for October 19th, when we’ll finally learn how much the company will charge for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones with Google Tensor processors, new cameras, and Android 12.

The Cyrcle Phone 2.0 [Kickstarter]

Cyrcle Phone 2.0 is an Android phone with a 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 3.45 inch, 800 x 800 pixel circular display that most apps won’t look right on.

Crowdfunding now for $699 with an estimated $999 retail price and Sept 2022 ship date.

Somehow this video is not a parody: 

Brave and Firefox to intercept links that force-open in Microsoft Edge [Ctrl Blog]

Brave for Windows now intercepts microsoft-edge: links that previously opened in Edge, even if it’s not your default browser. Firefox will soon as well. But Brave also plans to redirect Windows Search links from Bing to Brave, which is a bit shadier.

Tab Unloading in Firefox 93 [Mozilla Hacks]

Firefox 93 brings a new crash-protection feature: it monitors available system memory and if a crash seems likely, it’ll unload inactive but memory-heavy tabs. Available now for Windows, coming later to Linux and Mac.

Yubico Launches First YubiKeys With Biometric Authentication [Yubico]

Yubico’s new multi-factor authentication keys bring support for fingerprint recognition. The new YubiKey Bio series sells for $80 and up and comes in USB-A and USB-C versions.

Swmo for PinePhone (postmarketOS with the Sxmo user interface and Wayland) [@linmobblog]

Sxmo is one of the fastest graphical user interfaces for Linux phones with entry-level specs like the PinePhone, thanks to an emphasis on simplicity over visual flair. When I’ve tested Sxmo, I’ve found that it has a bit of a steep learning curve, as you have to get used to the idea of a tiling window manager on a mobile phone, as well as using hardware buttons for navigation. Now there’s a new way to build Sxmo using the Wayland display server rather than x.org. Referred to as Swmo, it adds support for some apps that wouldn’t otherwise run. 

You can read more about Swmo at LINMOB.net.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.