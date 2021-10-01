Amazon may have given hundreds of Chinese brands the boot from its storefront, but many of them have found ways to sneak back with a little name change (or sometimes not even that). A new programmable, wireless 2.7 inch IoT display is coming soon to crowdfunding site Crowd Supply. And new phones from Xiaomi and HMD (Nokia) have leaked.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
We bought gadgets from Amazon’s banned brands (from Amazon) [The Verge]
Amazon says it removed around 600 Chinese merchants representing 3,000 brands due to review fraud. But if you look hard enough (not very hard), you can still find their products at Amazon.
Newt low-power, open-source IoT display [Crowd Supply]
Coming soon to Crowd Supply (a crowdfunding site often used for open hardware projects), the Newt features a 2.7 inch display with Sharp memory-in-pixel technology and an ESP32-S2 microcontroller that can be programmed with Arduino, CircuitPython, or ESP-IDF.
ODROID-N2+ SBC can use Panfrost open source GPU drive with Ubuntu or Chromium OS [CNX Software]
The Panfrost open source graphics driver is now available for ODROID-N2+ single-board computers with Amlogic S922X processor and Mali-G52 graphics when using Ubuntu 21.10 or Chromium OS.
Nokia G300 5G official images, full specifications leak before launch [NokiaPowerUser]
Nokia G300 5G specs and images leaked ahead of launch, pointing to a budget phone with Snapdragon 480 processor, triple cameras, a 4,470 mAh battery, a 1600 x 720p display, and 64GB of storage.
Xiaomi is working on a smartphone with a 4K display [WinFuture]
