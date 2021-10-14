Ubuntu 21.10 isn’t the only new release of a free and open source operating system today. The OpenBSD team have also released version 7.0 of their Unix-like operating system based on BSD rather than Linux.

And while operating systems are cool and everything, they’re not much use these days without a proper desktop environment, and the folks behind the popular KDE Plasma environment have released version 5.23 with a number of design and performance tweaks. Since it’s coming on the 25th anniversary of the announcement of the KDE project, it’s also being referred to as the KDE Plasma 25th Anniversary Edition.

KDE Plasma 5.23 released on the 25th-anniversary of the KDE desktop environment. It brings a design refresh with a new theme, new custom color options, a faster Kickoff app launcher and Discover app center, system tray updates, and more.

OpenBSD 7.0 released with support for 64-bit RISC-V processors, ARM64 updates (including improvements for Apple Silicon, even if it’s not ready for most users yet), and many other new features, updates, and bug fixes.

The latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build includes new desktop backgrounds celebrating 7 years of the Insider Program, Fluent emoji, and the introduction of Update Stack Packages (improvements for Windows Update delivered outside of major OS updates).

Hardkernel’s ODROID-H2+ single-board computer with an Intel Celeron J4115 has been discontinued, due to supply chain issues that made it difficult to obtain Intel’s Gemini Lake processors.

This Chinese mini laptop with a 6.9 inch display has an Intel Celeron J3455 Apollo Lake processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB to 1TB of storage. It also has a QWERTY keyboard, and a Trackpoint-like red pointing stick. It looks nearly identical to the Topton L4, but allegedly supports 5G. Thanks for the heads up Jack!

