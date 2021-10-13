That HTC Vive Flow virtual reality headset that we learned about earlier this week? Now we know what it looks like, thanks to a series of leaked images posted by Evan Blass. While we’ll have to wait until Thursday for an official announcement, the Vive Focus sure looks like HTC’s answer to the Oculus Quest 2. But, you know, weirder. Much, much weirder.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Apple has scheduled an event for next week, and odds are that the company will use it to unveil new MacBook Pro laptops with more powerful Apple Silicon processors. Tile and Netgear have announced new products. Evercade has announced it’s next product has been delayed a little bit. And Google has countersued Epic Games for breach of contract… after Epic sued Google for its restrictive Play Store rules.

HTC is planning to announce a new affordable VR headset called the Vive Flow on Thursday. Evan Blass leaked the press images a little early, along with some additional details, like a $499 price tag, support for using your phone as a VR controller, and support for phone to TV Miracast wireless display streaming.

Apple has scheduled an event for October 18th, when the company is widely expected to update its MacBook Pro lineup with new 14 and 16 inch models featuring M1X processors.

Unleashed! These next six days are going to speed by. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0ops2bVPvl — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 12, 2021

Samsung Unpacked Part 2 [@SamsungMobile]

Samsung’s got an event coming up later this month too.

Ready to explore all the sides that make you, you? A new dimension of possibilities opens this #SamsungUnpacked, October 20, 2021.

Learn more: https://t.co/U3NHdnHOyg pic.twitter.com/iiuSfutnQC

— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) October 13, 2021

Google has filed a lawsuit against Epic Games, claiming that it breached its agreement with Google when it released a version of Fortnite for Android to the Play Store with its own in-app payment system. Epic has already sued Google over its rules.

Tile’s latest Bluetooth trackers used for finding lost/misplaced things now work over longer ranges and have louder rings. The new Tile Ultra also supports ultra-wideband. And a new Tile Lost and Found service with QR codes on each product.

Netgear’s new Orbi RBKE960 series mesh WiFi router supports quad-band mesh WiFi 6E networking… for folks willing to pay a hefty price for better wireless connectivity at home. A 3-pack costs $1500, while an add-on satellite is $599.

The Evercade VS multi-player retro console with support for cartridge-based games went up for pre-order in May with an estimated ship date of November. Due to delays, it’s now expected to ship in Europe in December and the US & Canada in January.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

