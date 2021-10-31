Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon’s entry-level Kindle is on sale for $50 today, which is the lowest price to date for Amazon’s eReader with a front-lit E Ink display. And the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $25, which is half the usual price. Amazon is running deals on dozens of products today, and those are just the tip of the iceberg.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Google is already working on the follow-up to the Tensor chip that powers the Pixel 6 smartphone, Roku has launched an Independent Developer Kit for folks who want to hack together personal-use applications for the company’s media streamers, and the official PinePhone Keyboard accessory goes on sale in November.

Amazon’s current device deals include a $50 Kindle, $25 Fire TV Stick 4K, Echo Show devices for $55 and up, and eero mesh WiFi routers for up to 30% off.

Google is, unsurprisingly, already working on a 2nd-gen Tensor processor for the Pixel 7 phone, which will presumably launch in the fall of 2022. No word on features or performance, but references to a GS201 chip and “Cloudripper” board are popping up.

The keyboard essentially turns the Linux-friendly smartphone into a tiny Linux-friendly laptop. It’s been in development for months and will finally be available for purchase soon for $50.

A crowdfunding campaign is set to launch soon for this mini-laptop with an 8 inch touchscreen display, 180 degree swivel-hinge, pen support, and modular ports. GPD has now revealed pricing. Models with a Pentium Silver N6000 processor will start at $650, while a Core i7-1195G7 model with Thunderbolt 4 will start at $999. Expect up to a 30% discount during crowdfunding.

GPD Pocket3 price list:

1.Pocket 3 1195G7: $999

2.Pocket 3 1195G7 + module: $1079

3.Pocket 3 N6000: $650

4.Pocket 3 N6000 + module: $730

Remark:

DHL cost contained

All IGG backers will get a 4096 stylus as gifthttps://t.co/zEMaOUJfIX — GPD Game Consoles (@softwincn) October 29, 2021

Roku is launching an Independent Developer Kit (IDK) that lets users create tools for personal use including games, news aggregator apps, smart home tools, or other IoT stuff. Requires Roku OS 10.5 or higher and a recent streaming player (no Roku TVs).

