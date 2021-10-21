When Windows 11 began rolling out earlier this month, some folks with PCs powered by AMD Ryzen processors noticed that their systems were running more slowly. Microsoft and AMD promised to deliver software updates that would fix the issue, and now they’re here.

In other recent tech news from around the web, it looks like Intel and SiFive’s talks have broken down, which means the x86 chip maker probably isn’t going to buy the RISC-V chip designer. Windows 10 21H2 is almost ready to go. And Google’s Stadia cloud streaming platform may not be attracting as many customers as Google would have hoped, but it could still thrive as a white box solution for other companies looking to offer game streaming.

Microsoft & AMD release patches for bugs that had caused PCs with AMD Ryzen chips to suffer from degraded performance after upgrading to Windows 11. You’ll need to get an MS update for the L3 cache latency issue and an AMD patch for a “preferred core” fix.

Windows 10 November 2021 Update is almost ready to go, and members of the Windows Insider program on the Release Preview Channel can check out the software (also called Windows 10, version 21H1) a little early starting today.

Google’s Stadia game streaming service hasn’t really caught on with potential customers, but it may live on as the backbone of branded experiences from other companies (which I always thought was kind of the point when Google announced Stadia).

In June a report indicated that Intel was in talks with RISC-V chip designer SiFive about a possible acquisition. Now it looks like that’s not going to happen, and SiFive plans to seek outside investment, stay independent, and maybe offer an IPO.

Acer’s new USB Type-C Dock D501 lets you connect up to three displays to a Chromebook (or other computer). It also has two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, four USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a headset jack, and 60W USB power delivery. No Thunderbolt though.

