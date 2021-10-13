For years critics have claimed that Amazon rips off the companies that sell their products through its online store by using data to determine which items are likely to be popular and then creating and selling their own knockoffs, undercutting the competition on price and by promoting its own products. Now a report from Reuters looks through leaked internal documents which appear to confirm that this is exactly what Amazon is doing, at least in India.

In other recent tech news from around the web, new phones from OnePlus and Black Shark, new rugged laptops from Dell, a new Bluetooth speaker from Bose, and a Nintendo Switch OLED teardown from iFixit.

Leaked internal documents from Amazon confirm what was already pretty clear: Amazon has used internal data to identify popular products, then create its own knockoffs and promote them.

Dell updates its Latitude Rugged line of PCs with new models sporting Intel Tiger Lake chips, Windows 11 software, 5G support, and tough cases that can withstand impact, extreme temperatures, vibration, and more.

Nintendo Switch OLED teardown provides a closer look at the new cooling design, PCBs, and other hardware behind the new display.

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 9RT smartphone for the Chinese market, with 6.62 inch FHD+ 120 Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888, 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, 50MP primary camera, 16MP ultra-wide, and 2MP Macro.

Black Shark 4S and 4S Pro gaming phones with Snapdragon 888+ processors, 6.67 inch AMOLED 144 Hz displays, 720 Hz touch sampling, and UFS 3.1 storage launch in China for around $420 and up. Other features include 120W fast charging and 4,500 mAh batteries.

Bose Soundlink Flex is a $149 Bluetooth speaker that’s waterproof and even floats to the surface if it falls in water. It can auto-detect the speaker’s orientation to adjust sound accordingly. It weighs about a pound & comes in black, white, or blue.

Palm is teasing a new product, and it sure looks a lot like a set of true wireless earbuds. Also, this isn’t the old Palm. It’s the company that bought the rights to the Palm name and released an Android phone with a 3.3 inch display in 2018 for some reason.

Get ready #PalmCrew! We have something special we’ve been working on for you. pic.twitter.com/hTudi0tDsu — Palm (@palm) October 12, 2021

