Lenovo may be developing an Android-powered handheld gaming device called the Lenovo Legion Play.

The company hasn’t officially announce the Legion Play yet, and might never do so, but a set of images found on the Lenovo website indicate that the company was at least considering introducing the handheld game console earlier this year.

The images were uploaded to the Lenovo Germany and Lenovo Japan websites, where they were supposed to be part of the company’s Mobile World Congress 2021 showcase. When MWC came around this summer, Lenovo never actually introduced the Lenovo Legion Play, and it’s not visible on the company’s MWC websites… but if you search the source code for the page, you’ll find links to four images.

They show what appears to be a handheld gaming device with a screen surrounded by game controllers on the left and right sides. There are two analog sticks, a D-Pad, X, Y, A, and B buttons, Shoulder buttons, and at least a few other function buttons.

On the bottom of the Legion Play, there’s a USB-C port, headset jack, and built-in microphone that you can presumably use for voice chat even when you don’t have a headset. There does not appear to be a camera.

While the Legion Play has a custom user interface designed to focus on gaming, it’s pretty clear that the software is Android-based thanks to a Google Play Store icon. There are also icons for YouTube, Google Drive, and Chrome as well as NVIDIA’s GeForce Now game streaming service.

If Lenovo does decide to bring the Legion Play to market, it wouldn’t be Lenovo’s first Android-powered handheld gaming device. The company launched the $500 Legion Phone Duel for the Chinese market last summer, and followed up this spring with the Legion Phone Duel 2, a $925 phone with a 144 Hz AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, RGB lighting on the back, plus a cooling fan.

Theoretically the Legion Play could be a more affordable device since it doesn’t need the cellular hardware necessary to make phone calls or connect to mobile data. But since we don’t know anything about the specs, (or whether Lenovo actually plans to make this thing), there’s not really too much point in speculating about the price.

via /r/Android and gbatemp

