The Lenovo Tab6 is a 10.3 inch Android tablet with a full HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

Those are solidly mid-range specs, but the tablet does have at least one unusual thing going for it – Lenovo says the Tab6 is the first Android tablet available in Japan with 5G support. It’ll be available from Japanese wireless carrier Softbank starting October 22, 2021.

Lenovo say the tablet will ship with Google Android 11 software with support for an optional “Kids space” for pre-school children, “learning mode” aimed at elementary school students or a “PC mode,” which enables desktop-like application switching and multitasking features.

The tablet has a 1920 x 1200 pixel display, a 7,500 mAh battery, and a microSD card reader for removable storage. There are 8MP front and rear cameras, with an LED flash on the back.

With an IP53 rating, the tablet should be fairly dust-resistant, but the drip-proof water protection is so negligible that I’m surprised the company even bother to mention it.

There’s no word on if or when the Lenovo Tab6 5G tablet will be available outside of Japan.

press release

via Engadget Japan and El Android Libre

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

