Juno Computers sells a line of desktop and laptop computers that ship with Ubuntu Linux pre-installed, and this month the company updated its lineup with several new high performance models sporting 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake H” or AMD Ryzen 5000H processors.

They don’t come cheap, with starting prices ranging from $1,150 to $2,250. But the new laptops pack a lot of horsepower.

The most affordable, least powerful of the bunch is the Juno Nyx 15″ AMD V2, a 3.64 pound laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor, a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, a 49 Wh battery, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, and a selection of ports including HDMI, Ethernet, and USB Type-C and Type-A.

Prices start at $1150 for a model with 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory and a 256GB SSD, but the Nyx 15 V2 can also be configured with up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.

Next up is the Juno Saturn 15″ V3, which is a 4.08″ laptop with an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel matte 144 Hz display, and discrete graphics.

Prices for this laptop start at $1399 for a version with 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory, a 256GB SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, but it can also be configured with up to RTX 3050 Ti, 64GB, and 2TB.

Ports include HDMI 1.4b, Mini DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, separate mic and headphone jacks, and USB Type-A and Type-C ports.

The Juno Neptune 15″ V3 steps things up a bit by adding more powerful graphics, an optional second SSD, and a much higher starting price of $2199.

For that price you get a 4.4 pound notebook with an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, a 240 Hz 1920 x 1080 pixel display, a 73 Wh battery, a multi-color backlit keyboard, Thunderbolt, USB, HDMI, and Mini DisplayPort, separate mic and headphone jacks, and an Ethernet jack.

The base configuration includes NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Max-Q graphics with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory, and a 256GB SSD, but the system supports up to RTX 3070/16GB graphics, 64GB of RAM, and 4TB of storage.

Pretty much everything I mentioned above also applies to the Neptune 17″ V3 laptop, except this 5.1 pound notebook has a 144 Hz display and a $2225 starting price.

All of Juno’s currently available notebooks ship with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS pre-installed and some, if not all, appear to be based on OEM designs from PC manufacturer Clevo.

via Linuxiac

