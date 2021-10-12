Windows Package Manager is a utility that lets you install Windows applications from a command prompt, much the way you can with most Linux distributions.

Up until recently though, you could only install applications that were listed in Microsoft’s Windows Package Manager Community Repository. But starting with Windows Package Manager version 1.0, Microsoft added support for third-party app repositories. And starting with version 1.1, you can also install apps from the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft released Windows Package Manager version 1.1 on October 5th, and it’s available for Windows 10 and Windows 11.

If you’ve already installed the utility, then you may have already received the latest version through an automatic update. If you haven’t, then there are three ways to install the Windows Package Manager:

Install the App Installer from the Microsoft Store.

Download and install the latest release available from GitHub.

Download and install the latest release directly from Microsoft.

Once installed, you can open a command prompt, PowerShell, or Windows Terminal and use the “winget” command (without quotes) to search for applications, get more information about them, install them, or remove them, among other things.

For example, type “winget” and hit return to get a list of commands. Try “winget install netflix” to install the Netflix application from the Microsoft Store, or “winget uninstall netflix” to remove it.

You can find more details at the Windows Command Line blog or in the Windows Package Manager documentation.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

