I’m not sure how much demand there is for PC-on-a-stick computers with Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core Gemini Lake processors, but the supply seems to be growing.

Last year Mele launched the PCG02 PC Stick, which currently sells for around $200 and up. Now there are a bunch of similar models from different brands selling for around $180 and up at AliExpress.

There are a few that show list prices as low as as $160, but once you add shipping fees, the average starting price appears to be closer to $180 across the board.

Each model is a full-fledged computer small enough to fit in a pocket, and designed to plug directly into the HDMI port of a TV or monitor. One of the newest versions, for example, is called the T6 Pro and it’s a tiny computer featuring:

Intel Celeron J4125 processor

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

128GB eMMC storage

HDMI 2.0 connector

Gigabit Ethernet

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports

1 x DC input

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 4.2

The stick measures about 5.1″ x 2″ x 0.8″and the computer supports Windows 10 Pro, but some sellers are also offering models that come with an unspecified Linux distribution (which apparently does not support the device’s onboard WiFi, which may not be a problem if you’re planning to use the Ethernet port, I guess).

Of course, now that Intel’s Jasper Lake processors are available, bringing up to a 35-percent performance boost over their Gemini Lake predecessors, it’s probably just a mater of time until PC sticks powered by Celeron N4500 or better chips arrive.

You can already find small form-factor desktops with Jasper Lake chips, like the Chuwi HeroBox Pro, for around $220 and up.

via AndroidPC.es

