The ONEXPLAYER is one of the most powerful handheld gaming computers to date, with support for up to an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, up to 2TB of storage and an 8.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel display.

But the ONEXPLAYER originally shipped with Windows 10. Want to upgrade to Windows 11? You can do that… but you’ll need to do it very carefully.

Windows 11 has some built-in features designed with gaming in mind, including support for DirectStorage, which speeds up game loading and rendering times, support for automatically converting many games to High Dynamic Range when used with HDR-capable displays, and an integrated Xbox app.

But Windows 11 also has strict system requirements. Among other things, Microsoft only officially supports installing the operating system on computers with a TPM 2.0 module.

And while the ONEXPLAYER has a TPM 2.0 module, it’s disabled by default. So One Netbook has explained that there are two ways to upgrade the handheld gaming PC to Windows 11:

Both options come with some risks, but option 2 is probably the better choice for most users. That’s because while there are scripts that make changes to the Windows Registry, allowing you to install Windows 11 on computers without TPM 2.0, Microsoft does not promise to deliver feature and security updates to PCs that have had Windows 11 installed using this method.

So far Microsoft does seem to be delivering updates. But there’s no guarantee that this will continue.

Also, installing Windows 11 using this method will require a clean install. You’ll end up wiping all user programs and data, so you’ll need to back up all your data before beginning, and it could be a hassle to reinstall everything after the upgrade is complete.

Unlocking the TPM 2.0 module allows you to install Windows 11 using Windows Update, which should allow you to upgrade without wiping any apps or data. And if everything goes properly, you’ll also have 10 days to decide whether you actually want to keep using Windows 11 or not. Don’t like it? You should be able to roll back within that time span.

But like I said, there’s some risk involved in using this method too. First, you’ll need to download and run a BIOS update utility from One Netbook. Updating your firmware always comes with a bit of risk, as this is the root software that allows operating systems like Windows to interact with the computer’s hardware.

Second, One Netbook notes that ONEXPLAYER hardware comes with three different screen types. You absolutely need to check the label on your ONEXPLAYER to find which screen type your system has before running the BIOS update/TPM unlock utility, because it will ask you whether you have screen type 01, 02, or 03. Enter the wrong number and you’ll be left with a black screen.

OK, enough warnings out of the way. Want to upgrade your ONEXPLAYER to Windows 11? You can find download links for the TPM 2.0 bypass utility and the BIOS/TPM 2.0 unlock tool at the ONEXPLAYER Indiegogo updates page. Look for the October 19, 2021 update.

One Netbook also provides written and video instructions:

Bypass the TPM 2.0 requirement when installing Windows 11

The ONEXPLAYER 1S with an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD is available from One Netbook’s AliExpress store for $1199.

Latest ONEXPLAYER News:

Loading...

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

