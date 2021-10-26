Most smartphone keyboards these days have an auto-correct feature. Some also have predictive text, offering suggestions for the next word or words you may be likely to type. But soon the Samsung Keyboard app will go further with grammar, punctuation, and other suggestions.

Grammarly has announced a partnership with Samsung to bring the company’s writing prediction software to the default keyboard app for the Samsung Galaxy S21 and other phones.

In a nutshell, Grammarly positions itself as a tool that does what a spellchecker does… but for grammar, punctuation, vocabulary, and even how concise your written text is. The company offers desktop apps, browser extensions, and add-ins for Microsoft and Outlook as well as a Grammarly Keyboard app for iOS or Android.

So you could already use the software on a mobile device, but starting in November, folks with a Galaxy S21 will have Grammarly baked into their default keyboard app with no need to install a third-party solution.

Grammarly says the software will roll out to other devices running Samsung’s OneUI 4.0 software “in the coming months.”

While the basic Grammarly service is free to use, it only covers spelling, grammar, and punctuation. If you want tips on vocabulary, tone, and other advanced features you’ll need a Grammarly Premium subscription. Prices normally start at $12 per month (if you pay for a full year at a time), but Samsung users will get a 90-day free trial.

