Chinese device maker GPD has been making handheld computers for a number of years, including models designed for gaming, general purpose usage, or IT administration duties.
But the upcoming GPD Pocket 3 will have three features the company has never offered before.
The GPD Pocket 3 will have an 8 inch display, Intel Jasper Lake or Tiger Lake processor options, and a QWERTY keyboard that’s just (barely) large enough for touch-typing. It also has a small touchpad above the right section of the keyboard and mouse-click buttons above the left side. There’s a power button in between them.
The Pocket 3 is also the first GPD device to feature:
- A convertible tablet-style design
- Stylus support
- A modular design (one of the ports can be changed)
GPD’s latest handheld looks like a mini-laptop at first glance, but you can rotate the screen vertically 180 degrees so that it faces away from the keyboard, and then close it down over the keys for use in tablet mode.
While the Pocket 3 doesn’t come with a stylus in the box, it’s designed to work with an optional digital pen that you can use to write or draw on the screen with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.
And that modular feature allows you to choose what kind of port or other feature to have in the back right section of the Pocket 3. In the image below, you can see a USB-A port in that spot, but that port is on a removable module, which opens the door for using that spot for a USB-C port or something else altogether.
While GPD hasn’t announced pricing, availability, or the full spec sheet yet, the company has been doling out details a little at a time over the past month, indicating that the Pocket 3 will be a little larger than the previous-gen GPD Pocket 2, but it will also be available at multiple price points, with high-end models packing a whole lot more horsepower.
Here are the specs we know about so far:
|GPD Pocket 3 specs
|Display
|8 inches
|Processor
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 or
Intel Core i7-1195G7
|RAM
|16GB LPDDR4x
|Storage
|M.2 NVMe SSD
512GB or 1TB
|Ports
|2 x USB Type-A
1 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB Type-C
1 x HDMI
1 x Ethernet
1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone combo
1 x modular port (USB Type-A by default)
|Keyboard
|QWERTY chiclet-style keys
Backlit
|Battery & Charging
|10,000 mAh battery
45W USB-C charger (20V/2.25A)
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
3.5mm audio jack
|Stylus
|4096 levels of pressure sensitivity
Sold separately
The Pocket 3 doesn’t have built-in game controllers like the GPD Win and Win Max line of devices, so it’s clearly not designed specifically for gaming. But if you opt for a model with a Core i7-1195G7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics, it should be able to handle gaming reasonably well.
GPD released a short video showing Devil May Cry 5 running on the little computer:
If the GPD Pocket 3 design is giving you déjà vu, that may be because we’ve seen something very similar recently. The One Netbook A1 is a handheld computer released in 2020 which has a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display, and 180-degree swivel-style hinge that allows it to fold down over the keyboard for use in tablet mode, and support for an optional pressure-sensitive stylus.
One Netbook’s A1, which seemed to be the company’s response to the GPD MicroPC, also has a Gigabit Ethernet port and RS-232 COM port. The computer is powered by an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor and has 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a starting price of around $660 at the moment.
Now it looks like GPD is taking a page out of One Netbook’s playbook for the upcoming Pocket 3, although the GPD version will have a larger touchpad (rather than an optical pointing stick) and newer Intel processor since the Core m3-8100Y has been discontinued.
GPD hasn’t announced all of the specs yet, so we don’t know anything about the display resolution, or what modules will be available for that modular section.
A few other expected features include a webcam, a full-sized HDMI port, two USB Type-A ports, a headset jack, and an Ethernet port.
This article was originally published September 23, 2021 and last updated October 19, 2021.
These will come with pre-installed malware like the previous GPD products. The 2021 Win Max is now being delivered to customers and, of course, people are reporting they have malware installed.
I wonder what malware GPD devices have that don’t get detected.
Given GPD’s history with broken hinges, I’m not confident in their skills in making a swivel hinge. I bet I’m going to read a lot of “Help! My Pocket 3 hinge broke!” next year.
Also, yeah that modular thing seems like a gimmick that’ll also have reliability issues since GPD has problems getting more simple things working properly.
The “modular” feature is absolutely a gimmick. GPD sees the hype over modular laptops, and they think they making a swappable IO port will win them more customers.
Once again GPD is going to try out a new design concept, and they’ll never improve it to the point that it will work well enough, and then they’ll move onto some other concept and not perfect it either.
I like the removable SSD.
The ethernet port and full HDMI do make it seem like this one will be a lot bigger than the Pocket 2.
I have many GPD and One Netbook devices but I do not have much reason to upgrade yet.
Like other people have said, the first one with a removable battery gets my money.
still not altgr?
sorry not for french, Polish, Czech, Germany, Greece etc.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AltGr_key
not for me too.
Fingerprint reader at the middle and mini solar panel to the left?
The right side is a Touchpad.
The middle is a Power-button and finger.
The left side is three physical mouse buttons for the touchpad.
This form-factor reminds me of the Sharp Zaurus. Anyone remember those (linux ?) portable devices?
I have 2 Zaurus SL-Cxxx. Sharp Zaurus are real pocket computers (near a Nintendo DS), this GPD Pocket isn’t a pocket computer because it is too much big.
I really miss my C3200’s.
This is pretty close to an ideal netbook for me, in concept. But I’m just never going to buy a GPD product.
I would barely trust a standard laptop hinge from GPD, much less a rotating laptop hinge.
I wonder if GPD might be more highly regarded if they simply stuck with 1 design from day one, and just worked on evolving the hardware. They try to reinvent their products every time, and they never get better at it.
If they’re going to make something modular, they should make the battery “modular” instead. The batteries die/bloat on every GPD Pocket generation.
Make the SSD “modular” without opening the device too. Those cheap BIWIN SSDs GPD keeps using aren’t reliable either.
GPD devices are just not reliable in general.
Too bad as they’ve significantly increased the prices of their products, the quality/reliability of their devices/support hasn’t improved at all.
I’m sure people will still take the risk (or don’t know the risks) and pay $1000+ USD with a 10% chance of having hardware issues and pre-installed malware. That won’t be me though.
Linux support? Assuming just another Chinese crap with broken bios/power management.
GPD usually has pretty good Linux support
That hinge is going to break like most of GPD’s other poor quality devices, then you’ll have to deal with their nearly non-existent customer support.