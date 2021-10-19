Chinese device maker GPD has been making handheld computers for a number of years, including models designed for gaming, general purpose usage, or IT administration duties.

But the upcoming GPD Pocket 3 will have three features the company has never offered before.

The GPD Pocket 3 will have an 8 inch display, Intel Jasper Lake or Tiger Lake processor options, and a QWERTY keyboard that’s just (barely) large enough for touch-typing. It also has a small touchpad above the right section of the keyboard and mouse-click buttons above the left side. There’s a power button in between them.

The Pocket 3 is also the first GPD device to feature:

A convertible tablet-style design

Stylus support

A modular design (one of the ports can be changed)

GPD’s latest handheld looks like a mini-laptop at first glance, but you can rotate the screen vertically 180 degrees so that it faces away from the keyboard, and then close it down over the keys for use in tablet mode.

While the Pocket 3 doesn’t come with a stylus in the box, it’s designed to work with an optional digital pen that you can use to write or draw on the screen with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

And that modular feature allows you to choose what kind of port or other feature to have in the back right section of the Pocket 3. In the image below, you can see a USB-A port in that spot, but that port is on a removable module, which opens the door for using that spot for a USB-C port or something else altogether.

While GPD hasn’t announced pricing, availability, or the full spec sheet yet, the company has been doling out details a little at a time over the past month, indicating that the Pocket 3 will be a little larger than the previous-gen GPD Pocket 2, but it will also be available at multiple price points, with high-end models packing a whole lot more horsepower.

Here are the specs we know about so far:

GPD Pocket 3 specs Display 8 inches Processor Intel Pentium Silver N6000 or

Intel Core i7-1195G7 RAM 16GB LPDDR4x Storage M.2 NVMe SSD

512GB or 1TB Ports 2 x USB Type-A

1 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB Type-C

1 x HDMI

1 x Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone combo

1 x modular port (USB Type-A by default) Keyboard QWERTY chiclet-style keys

Backlit Battery & Charging 10,000 mAh battery

45W USB-C charger (20V/2.25A) Audio Stereo speakers

3.5mm audio jack Stylus 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity

Sold separately

The Pocket 3 doesn’t have built-in game controllers like the GPD Win and Win Max line of devices, so it’s clearly not designed specifically for gaming. But if you opt for a model with a Core i7-1195G7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics, it should be able to handle gaming reasonably well.

GPD released a short video showing Devil May Cry 5 running on the little computer:

If the GPD Pocket 3 design is giving you déjà vu, that may be because we’ve seen something very similar recently. The One Netbook A1 is a handheld computer released in 2020 which has a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display, and 180-degree swivel-style hinge that allows it to fold down over the keyboard for use in tablet mode, and support for an optional pressure-sensitive stylus.

One Netbook’s A1, which seemed to be the company’s response to the GPD MicroPC, also has a Gigabit Ethernet port and RS-232 COM port. The computer is powered by an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor and has 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a starting price of around $660 at the moment.

Now it looks like GPD is taking a page out of One Netbook’s playbook for the upcoming Pocket 3, although the GPD version will have a larger touchpad (rather than an optical pointing stick) and newer Intel processor since the Core m3-8100Y has been discontinued.

GPD hasn’t announced all of the specs yet, so we don’t know anything about the display resolution, or what modules will be available for that modular section.

A few other expected features include a webcam, a full-sized HDMI port, two USB Type-A ports, a headset jack, and an Ethernet port.

via @softwincn and /r/GPDPocket

This article was originally published September 23, 2021 and last updated October 19, 2021.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

