The Framework Laptop is a thin and light notebook with a 13.5 inch display and an Intel Tiger Lake processor. But what really makes the notebook stand out is its modular design and emphasis on repairability and customization.

When the Framework laptop went up for pre-order earlier this year, customers could choose from a couple of different configuration options. But now Framework has launched a Marketplace, which were you purchase Expansion Cards to further customize the laptop, as well as replacement parts that let you swap out keyboards, batteries, displays, and even motherboards and processors.

One of the most most unusual thing about the Framework laptop is is modular Expansion Card system. Each laptop has four expansion slots that can be used for ports, storage, or other hardware.

Now you can purchase four of those modules from the Marketplace:

USB-C port Expansion Card for $9

MicroSD card reader Expansion Card for $19

250GB storage Expansion Card for $69

1TB storage Expansion card for $149

Framework also plans to add HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-A modules soon, with prices ranging from $9 to $19.

But the other unusual thing about the Framework is that pretty much all of the hardware is designed to be easily removed and replaced by end users, not just professionals. So if the battery on your Framework laptop starts to go, or you just want to buy a spare, you can pick one up for $59.

Need a replacement for the fan and heat sink? That’s $39. An audio board is $14. Speakers are $19. A replacement fingerprint reader is $29. A Display will set you back $179. A webcam module is $29. And a replacement touchpad will set you back $39.

You can also buy cables, case components (like the top or bottom cover), or wireless cards. Not all of the modules are available for purchase yet, but prices are listed for those that are “coming soon.”

Framework is also offering replacement keyboards in a variety of languages and layouts, allowing users to adapt the notebook for their native tongue. There will even a Blank ANSI keyboard option.

The company will also offer mainboard replacements. These include a motherboard, processor, heat sink, and fan. Like the Framework laptop itself, these boards will come with a choice of Intel Core i5-1135G7, Core i7-1165G7 or Core i7-1185G7 processors, so theoretically you could purchase an entry-level Framework laptop and upgrade the processor sometime down the line (although that’s an expensive upgrade – mainboard prices range from $449 to $1049).

All Framework laptops feature 13.5 inch, 2256 x 1504 pixel displays with 3:2 aspect ratios, Intel Tiger Lake processors with Iris Xe graphics, DDR4-3200 memory, PCIe NVMe solid state storage, 1080p webcams, backlit keyboards, 55 Wh batteries, 3.5mm audio jacks, and 4 user-selectable expansion cards which can be swapped out at any time depending on your needs.

The laptop measures 11.7″ x 9″ x 0.6″ and weighs 2.9 pounds. Prices start at $749 for a fully customizable DIY Edition (pick your own memory, storage, and OS or supply your own), or $999 for a pre-configured model.

via Framework Blog

