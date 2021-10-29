Compulab’s new fitlet3 is a compact computer with a fanless design for silent operation and a choice of 6 to 12-watt Intel Elkhart Lake energy efficient processors based on Intel Atom architecture.

Designed for use as an IoT gateway or fanless industrial computer, the fitlet3 is basically a small form-factor computer that measures 5.2″ x 3.9″ x 3.4″. While Compulab hasn’t announced pricing yet, the company currently charges around $240 and up for a barebones fitlet2, a similar model that was first introduced in 2017.

Compulab’s latest fitlet is a little larger than the previous-gen, which measured just 4.4″ x 3.3″ x 1″, but the fitlet3 makes the move from Intel Apollo Lake processors to newer, higher-performance Elkhart Lake chips, and it will be available with three processor options:

These are all 10nm chips with Intel UHD graphics, support for up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and no support for hyperthreading.

Other features include an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe or SATA storage, an M.2 2260 slot for an optional SATA SSD or cellular modem (4G LTE or 5G, as well as an M.2 2230 slot for an optional WiFi & Bluetooth module.

Ports include two Gigabit Ethernet ports, HDMI 1.4b and mini DisplayPort 1.2, two USB 3.1 Tyep-A, and four USB 2.0 Type-A. There’s also optional support for dual 3.5mm audio jacks.

Weighing just about 15 ounces, the fitlet3 can be mounted to a wall, rail, or display.

via FanlessTech (1)(2)

