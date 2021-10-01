Google’s Personal Safety app, which is pre-installed on Pixel phones, allows users to enter emergency contacts, medical information, and other details that can be displayed during an emergency. It can also detect when you’re in a car crash and automatically call emergency services.

Now Google is rolling out an update that brings an “Emergency SOS” feature that lets you record video, call emergency services, and share information with emergency contacts by pressing the power button quickly 5 times.

As reported by xda-developers and Android Police, an updated Personal Safety app with the Emergency SOS feature is rolling out through the Google Play Store, but users will need to manually set it up before it can be used.

Among other options, you can choose:

What number to call for emergency services

What information, if any, to automatically share with emergency services

Whether to share information with your emergency contacts

Whether to enable Emergency Recording

Whether to play an alarm when Emergency SOS is beginning

The Emergency Recording feature can record video for up to 45 minutes assuming you’ve got enough storage space (the app uses about 10MB per minute, so you’ll need 450MB free). You can continue to use your phone while the video is recorded, and videos will automatically be backed up to your Google account where they’re stored for 7 days,and you can choose whether they video will be shared with your emergency contacts automatically.

There’s a 5 second delay after you trigger Emergency SOS, which gives you a little time to cancel if you accidentally happen to hit the power button repeatedly.

