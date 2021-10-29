Monoprice is selling a cheap pair of true wireless earbuds for $12. Need an extra pair in case you lose one or want to share with a friend or family member? You can pick up a 2-pack for $22 when you use the coupon 2FOR22 for $2 in savings.
That’s a lot of twos. But you actually get 4 earbuds in a 2-pack. Go figure.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops & Tablets
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 14″ FHD touchscreen w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $250 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 Plus 11″ Android 11 tablet w/Helio G90T/4GB/128GB for $230 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 11″ Android 10 tablet w/SD662/4GB/128GB for $230 – Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 13″ QXGA OLED foldable w/Core i5-L16G7/8GB/12GB for $1399 – Lenovo
Storage
- Save up to 38% on select Crucial internal and external SSDs – Amazon
- Crucial X6 1TB portable SSD for $80 – Amazon
- Crucial X8 2TB portable SSD for $190 – Amazon
Other
- Save an extra 10% on most clearance products – Lenovo (coupon: CLEAR10)
- Lenovo Smart Frame 21.5″ display w/Android 10/MT8167S/2GB/16GB for $200 – Lenovo
- Monoprice IPX6 sweatrpoof true wireless earbuds 2-pack for $22 – Monoprice (coupon: 2FOR22)
- Unlocked Google Pixel 4 w/64GB for $350 – Woot