Monoprice is selling a cheap pair of true wireless earbuds for $12. Need an extra pair in case you lose one or want to share with a friend or family member? You can pick up a 2-pack for $22 when you use the coupon 2FOR22 for $2 in savings.

That’s a lot of twos. But you actually get 4 earbuds in a 2-pack. Go figure.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops & Tablets

Storage

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.