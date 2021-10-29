Monoprice is selling a cheap pair of true wireless earbuds for $12. Need an extra pair in case you lose one or want to share with a friend or family member? You can pick up a 2-pack for $22 when you use the coupon 2FOR22 for $2 in savings.

That’s a lot of twos. But you actually get 4 earbuds in a 2-pack. Go figure.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops & Tablets

Storage

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

